EXCLUSIVE: MAFS star Chris’ explosive reaction to ex Brook’s pregnancy news!

From a couple getting booted off the show to showdowns between brides, there has already been plenty of explosive action on this year’s season of Married at First Sight.

But off-screen, New Idea can report that the drama and tension have reached a boiling point – thanks to a surprise pregnancy announcement!

The Daily Mail was first to report on the news that bride Brook Crompton has rekindled her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Harry, and is now pregnant with his child. She subsequently confirmed the happy news to New Idea‘s sister publication, Woman’s Day, adding that she and Harry are also engaged.

New Idea is reliably told that the baby bombshell “blindsided” Brook’s MAFS husband, Chris Nield.

Chris was “blindsided” to learn that Brook is pregnant and back with her ex, Harry. (Credit: Matrix, Instagram)

How did MAFS’ Chris find out about Brook’s pregnancy?

“The cast heard whispers quite a while ago that Brook had fallen pregnant after filming ended, but it was fully confirmed to them a few weeks ago,” a MAFS insider tells New Idea exclusively.

“Everyone was very, very surprised. Chris was totally blown away by the news.”

Our insider adds that “Chris 100 per cent had feelings for Brook. He was really into her, so he was more shocked than anyone.”

Brook’s baby bombshell shocked the entire MAFS cast, says a source. (Credit: Matrix)

Are Chris and Brook from MAFS 2026 still together?

Clearly no they are not! The Daily Mail’s source added that Brook and Chris’ marriage “never stood a chance”.

The wheels apparently fell off for Brook, 27, and Chris, 31, during the recent Revelations Week task.

“Brook was completely turned off by Chris’ comments that she saw in his audition tape,” New Idea’s MAFS insider adds. “After that, things went downhill fast.”

Our insider believes that Chris was unhappy that Brook seemingly checked out of their relationship after that event, which played out on-air last week.

“This also explains why he was so shocked when he heard that Brook was pregnant,” the source adds.

Their MAFS wedding seems a distant memory now! (Credit: Channel Nine )

Who is the father of Brook from MAFS baby?

Despite the scandal surrounding her baby’s conception, Brook is said to be over the moon to be pregnant. She has previously opened up about her desire to start a family, saying she always hoped to experience all the joys that motherhood brings.

Brook and Harry reportedly decided to give their relationship a second shot after she opted to leave the experiment. Filming on MAFS concluded in the latter half of last year.

In video footage obtained by the Daily Mail, Brook and Harry can be seen decorating their Christmas tree in October 2025. They also reportedly enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Maldives together, post-filming, around this time.

The Daily Mail also added that Brook was still referring to Harry as her “boyfriend” in April 2025, just a few months before she started filming Married At First Sight.

“She was technically single when she entered the experiment,” our insider explains.

“But some cast had concerns about how serious she really was about giving the experiment her all.”

Brook has always wanted to be a mum – and now her dream is coming true! (Credit: Matrix)

“We always wanted kids!”

In a new interview with Chattr published on February 9, Brook seemingly confirmed her rekindled romance when discussing her “beautiful” Valentine’s Day plans with a “beautiful, non-fat shaming man” – a direct reference to Chris’s on-air fatphobic comments.

The Gold Coast-based model further explained that she’d broken up with her ex, Harry, shortly before filming MAFS, and that they were very serious and had openly talked about starting a family together.

“I had come out of a relationship where we were settling down,” Brook told Chattr.

“We were talking about wanting to have children, you know, I wanted someone mature who adores me for me. I was coming out of that, I wanted someone that’s mature, that knows who they are.”