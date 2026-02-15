MAFS’ Brook Crompton confirms pregnancy and engagement to ex boyfriend

She left the experiment heartbroken and humiliated. But just months later, Brook Crompton has never been happier — and the man responsible is the one who got away.

When Brook Crompton walked away from Married At First Sight after just two weeks, few could have predicted what was waiting for her on the other side.

Now 27, the Gold Coast model is glowing — and with good reason. She’s pregnant with her first child, freshly engaged, and deeply in love with a man who, as she puts it, “sees the beauty in everyone.”

Brook broke up with Harry just three months before starring in MAFS, where she “married” Chris (right). (Credit: Supplied)

Who is Brook from MAFS dating?

His name is Harry, 28, a builder from the Gold Coast — and he is everything her TV husband was not.

“He’d never fat-shame a woman or speak about anyone badly,” Brook shared with our sister publication Woman’s Day on February 15.

“I’ve actually never been with someone that speaks about women that poorly — so right from the get-go, I was like, ‘This person is not for me.'”

That person, of course, was Chris Nield— the man MAFS producers matched her with, and the man she was paired with for, as Brook cheekily puts it, “TV ratings.”

Brook has since confirmed the TV marriage ended almost as quickly as it began, despite this storyline not yet playing out onscreen. While she left the experiment single, ultimately, she didn’t stay that way for long!

Within two weeks of leaving the experiment, Brook had reunited with Harry — her former partner of two years, who she’d split from just three months before filming began after he broke up with her.

The pair quickly jetted off to the Maldives in September to try to give their relationship a final go, an experience that Brook says reminded her of what she had waiting at home.

“We just had the most beautiful time. We were better than we ever had been,” she shared with Woman’s Day.

Is Brook from MAFS pregnant?

Shortly after returning from their romantic trip abroad last November, Brook dreamt she was pregnant. Acting upon a whim, she then took a pregnancy test, which, to her surprise, was positive!

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Brook also told the publication.

“Two separate psychics also told us we’d have a baby together,” she added.

“I didn’t believe it at the time — but I definitely do now.”

According to the couple, their baby is due in August!

Brook is due to give birth to her first baby in August 2026. (Credit: Woman’s Day/Philip Castleton)

Is Brook from MAFS engaged?

Yes, MAFS bride Brook is engaged in real life to her boyfriend, Harry!

On Christmas Day, 2025, Chris popped the question while they were on a romantic winter walk in Aspen, Colorado.

“My mascara was running down my face,” Brook said of the proposal. “It was so beautiful. So special. He hid it so well.”

“I genuinely thought maybe he’d propose after we had the baby,” she added. “But it was perfect. It honestly feels like everything has fallen into place.”

“We’ve got a whole life ahead of us — we’re engaged, we’ve got a bubba on the way. We’ve got everything we’ve always wanted.”

