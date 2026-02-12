What Mel Akbay REALLY wants fans to know about her behaviour on Married at First Sight

Mel Akbay has raised eyebrows on Married at First Sight Australia, for comments about her husband, Luke Fourniotis, and her struggles to connect with him.

Hoping to find the “blue” to her “pink”, she went into the experiment in the hopes of being swept off her feet.

However, the 2026 bride found it hard to move past him arriving late to their wedding, and chewing gum during their vows.

Mel has been vocal about her challenges with her MAFS husband, Luke. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Hoping to have her “rom com” moment, the 28-year-old communications specialist has left fans speechless throughout the season with her perceived lack of effort in the experiment.

She also ruffled feathers when she revealed that her husband made her life a “living hell” and said he had no green flags.

“He hates me so much that he’s trying to find any reason just to be mean, but the only thing I’ve done is not have feelings for him back,” she said during Revelations Week, which horrified the other brides.

Not only that, but her talking about doing a “stalk” of previous ex-partners also rubbed her TV husband and fans the wrong way.

Fans have shared their frustrations about Mel during MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What has Mel said about her time on Married at First Sight?

While fans have slammed her for not giving her groom a chance, she said she didn’t give up during the experiment.

“What I will say is I didn’t go on there just to throw in the towel straight away, and you’ll see, I do try,” she told The Canberra Times after her awkward wedding aired.

“The whole experience was so hard for me, not just the wedding. It’s a really high-pressure environment. Your personality kind of changes because I was feeling nervous and anxious all the time. But, no, I don’t throw in the towel straight away. I do give it a red hot go.”

Watching the show back, she acknowledges that she would have approached her relationship differently.

“I wish I took Luke’s feelings more into account… I got so caught up in the heat of the moment,” she told Mamamia.

“I’m not sitting here saying I’m so proud of the way I handled myself. I’ve watched it too, and it’s not nice to see yourself like that.”

However, she also told the publication that the lack of connection was a two-way street.

Mel has quickly become a controversial figure in this season of MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Married at First Sight bride Mel Akbay?

The 2026 bride was born in Sydney and moved to Canberra when she was three years old.

She studied communications and public relations at the University of Canberra, and eventually moved into public relations and government work. Before this, she also worked at Hit 104.7 radio.

Although she is now based in Sydney, she continues to work with a team in Canberra.

Having been single for the last six years, she’s hopeful to find her forever.

With her friends getting married and having children, she fears she’s being left behind and wants to settle down.

Only time will tell if Mel and Luke can get on the same page and work through their relationship. Find out if they are still together here.