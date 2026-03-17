EXCLUSIVE: Gia reveals she had to BEG Scott to leave MAFS with her – “you never cared about me”

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal are set to quit Married At First Sight in a dramatic walkout, New Idea can exclusively reveal.

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We have obtained behind-the-scenes footage from filming, which shows Gia and Scott packing their bags and sharing their decision to leave the experiment.

New Idea understands that Gia and Scott will pack their bags and leave in scenes set to air on Tuesday, March 17, before returning to the experiment, with the footage showing their second, and final, exit the following week.

“We’re leaving the experiment early,” Gia shares in the footage.

“We have a week to go, but we can’t do it anymore. We’re struggling, so we are packing all our stuff, and we’re going to tell them that we’re leaving this morning.”

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Gia and Scott have quit MAFS in scenes yet to air, we can reveal. (Credit: New Idea)

When she asks Scott why they are leaving, he says it is because there is “too much pressure”, adding, “No need to be here anymore.”

Mother-of-one Gia then says she can’t continue with the show any further because of her “mental health”, seemingly taking a parting swipe at MAFS with one final blunt comment.

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“I can’t do it anymore, to be honest. I’ve been breaking down; it’s been too much,” she continues.

“We’ve been here so long, and the pressure is starting to ruin our relationship because they’re pushing us so hard.”

“We are going today, so goodbye apartment that we’ve had for the last three months, we will never see you again.”

Texts also allegedly show their conversations prior to leaving. (Credit: New Idea)

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Though they appear united in their choice to leave, leaked texts also purport to show a conversation between Gia and Scott, in which she claims she had to “beg” him to leave the experiment with her.

In the messages, Gia claims that Scott had been unsure if he was going to quit the Channel Nine show with her, despite her having “recurring panic attacks” and struggling.

“I wish you cared more about me and wanted to protect me and leave with me without me having to beg,” she writes.

“If you came here for love and we found it, why are you not leaving with me?”

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Scott then replies: “Can you please come out? I do care, and I did come here for love, babe. I just wanted you to understand that what we are doing isn’t hard now.”

“If you want to go, then we won’t do this thing today. Please just come out so I can hug you, please.”

Scott goes on to argue that he has been “protecting” Gia the “whole time” and says he just wanted to “sit the last couple days out with you”.

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Gia then doubles down on her decision to leave the show, accusing Scott of “never” caring about her.

“It isn’t hard for YOU it is for me! As my partner who agreed with me last night, all this shows is that you’ve been manipulated or you never cared about me, only the show.”

The couple has had a rocky few days during Feedback Week. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Gia and Scott still together?

While their exit is yet to play out on screen, many MAFS fans will already know that Gia and Scott are no longer together, with the bride already having gone public with a new romance.

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Their split was first made public when former MAFS bride Domenica Calarco revealed that Gia and Scott didn’t make it to the end of the experiment in a TikTok video.

The Daily Mail then photographed Gia with her new partner, Alan, in recent weeks, confirming the end of her and Scott’s relationship.

Gia has already moved on with a new partner after their on-screen marriage. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Gia told the publication that she has been avoiding publicity for MAFS because she is instead focusing on her new relationship with Alan.

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“Navigating the new relationship has been hard, which is why I’ve done no Stan show and minimal press because I can’t keep pretending I’m with Scott when I’m so in love with Alan,” she shared.

“It’s hard to be fake and lie and I don’t want to upset Alan, so we’re just focusing on our real life together.”

Read more about Gia’s new relationship here.

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