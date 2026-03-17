MAFS’ Stella and Filip’s secret Channel 9 deal REVEALED

Fan favourites Filip Gregov and Stella Mickunaite have created a genuine bond on this season of Married At First Sight, and now Channel 9 wants to keep the love birds around a little longer.

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Word is the popular couple have already been snapped up to film promotional content for hit quiz show The Floor, going head-to-head in a playful trivia showdown ahead of the show’s second season.

“It’s basically a fun quiz showdown between the two of them,” a production insider revealed to Pedestrian.

“Filip versus Stella and the competitive energy between them made it great television.”

Filip and Stella have been strong since the start of the experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine )

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Filip and Stella have become one of the breakout success stories of this MAFS season – and the network has form when it comes to keeping fan favourite couples close, with Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels becoming regular Nine fixtures after they found love on the show.

“Channel 9 loves celebrating couples that genuinely work out. When relationships come out of the show strong, the network likes to keep them in the family,” the source continued.

The couple on their wedding day. (Credit: Channel Nine )

Filip and Stella have been strong throughout the experiment.

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“You could see big feelings were there from the start,” Stella opened up to New Idea ahead of MAFS premiering.

Early on in filming, Stella says she and Filip would set their morning alarm for 4.30am, so they could have quality time together away from the cameras.

“We’d spend a few hours chatting in bed and hanging out before filming started,” she explained.

“It was a special time for us.”

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Read more about Stella and Filip’s time in the experiment here, and their engagement plans here.