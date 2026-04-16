Dave Hand couldn’t find love on MAFS, so he’s trying his luck on THIS Netflix show instead

Married at First Sight 2025 star Dave Hand may not have found lasting love on his season, but he isn’t done with reality TV romance just yet.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old TikTok Tradie has announced he is heading to Netflix for season four of Perfect Match, the dating competition that brings together reality TV favourites from multiple shows.

Stars from Vanderpump Rules, Love Island, Age of Attraction, Temptation Island, and Squid Game: The Challenge will join Dave on the show.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Dave wrote: “This one’s going to be fun.. 👀👀

“It’s officially out… see you May 13. Perfect Match Season 4 on @netflix.”

Advertisement

He also shared a topless promo photo of himself on the show.

Dave is joining the case of Perfect Match 4. (Credit: Instagram)

Season four launches May 13, hosted by Nick Lachey, and this time the format has been shaken up to give late arrivals a genuine shot at finding a connection.

The premise is simple. Singles pair up, take on physical challenges together, and the winning couples get to cause chaos in the boardroom — bringing in new bombshells and blowing up other people’s relationships.

Advertisement

The couple still standing at the end is crowned the season’s Perfect Match.

Dave says he isn’t heading into the show with a strategy.

“Honestly, I just want to get into the villa and go from there,” he shares with Netflix Tudum.

He describes himself as a “big energy guy” who’ll be following his instincts when it comes to building connections.

Advertisement

And says his type is women who are “unapologetically themselves.”

Dave was matched with Jamie on MAFS 2025. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Dave was a groom on MAFS 2025, where he was matched with bride Jamie Marinos.

The pair made it to the end of the experiment and declared their love for each other at Final Vows, but like many of the MAFS romances, things fizzled out once real life kicked in.

Advertisement