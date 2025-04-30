Love is officially in the air for Married At First Sight favourites Jamie and Eliot!

The reality stars were spotted looking happier than ever as they explored the sunny streets of the Gold Coast together, confirming what fans had long suspected: romance is well and truly blossoming!

“They were never not side by side, and Eliot was always super attentive,” an insider source tells New Idea.

Jamie and Eliot couldn’t hide their connection as they enjoyed all the sights of Eliot’s home turf, including a fun day out at Movie World and other local hotspots.

Jamie has previously confirmed to New Idea that she was open to dating once more following the end of her relationship with Dave on MAFS. (Credit: New Idea)

“Anyone who saw them could see the genuine connection blossoming in real time. They were happy to have photos with fans and admit they are an item,” a local nightclub owner also tells New Idea.

“It’s no longer a secret – everyone knows they’re together.”

Fans have been thrilled to see the duo growing closer, with many commenting that Jamie, who faced her fair share of heartache on the show, has finally found a man who truly suits her.

“They look so happy together,” one fan gushed online.

“Jamie deserves this kind of love after everything she went through.”

Despite a strong start in the experiment, Jamie and Dave were unable to make their relationship work in the outside world. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Moving On

Of course, not everyone has been as supportive. Insiders reveal that Jamie’s former TV husband, Dave, hasn’t exactly been gracious about her moving on, throwing a little shade as news of her new romance spread.

“It was in poor taste to bait his following by [by making the comments he did about Jamie],” a source says.

Due to the nature of the comments, New Idea has chosen not to republish them.

“Maybe it’s jealousy,” another insider suggests.

“But whatever it is, Dave should really show Jamie some respect and keep his thoughts to himself. She’s finally happy, and that should be celebrated.”

“I have second-hand embarrassment for Dave,” adds another MAFS co-star.

“He has no reason to be so malicious.”

Learning From The Past

While Jamie’s friends and some of her MAFS co-stars are cheering her on, a few have admitted they’re quietly hoping she’ll take things a little slower this time around. Not to make any of the same mistakes.

“Jamie’s got such a big heart,” one castmate tells New Idea.

“She fell hard and fast for Dave during filming. She was even saying the ‘L-word’ after just two weeks!”

Jamie is obviously weighing up her next move, but is conscious that saying, ‘I love you’ could have similar repercussions. “Jamie’s biggest fear is being ‘ghosted’ by emotionally unavailable men.”

Those close to Jamie say she’s learned from past mistakes and is determined not to rush this time. With an exclusive update, Jamie has returned to Melbourne and is eagerly awaiting Eliot to return the favour and come and spend some time in her world.

“Normally, Jamie would have dropped the ‘L-word’ by now, but after Dave, that kind of talk is being slowed down,” shares a close friend.

Despite being one of the most hated grooms of the season, Eliot has made a huge comeback with fans online. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Taking It Slow

Sources close to the couple say Eliot, who is said to be “very different” from Dave, has been upfront and honest with Jamie from the beginning. Something that’s made all the difference.

“The fact [that] they started as friends and it grew into something more has been the perfect way for Jamie to rebuild her trust in men,” a source explains.

“They’re just having fun and enjoying getting to know each other without putting too much pressure on things,” adds an insider.

“If things continue to blossom, they’ll definitely have the conversation about where they’re heading, but right now, they’re just happy seeing where it goes.”

While out and about, the couple also spent plenty of quiet time at Eliot’s Miami Beach home, a sure sign things are heating up!

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jamie swaps Melbourne life for the Gold Coast,” a source teases.

“It’s clear Queensland loves her. Locals have already been demanding she relocate!”

For now, fans are simply enjoying watching Jamie get the fairytale ending she truly deserves and cheering her on every step of the way.

