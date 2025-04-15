Could Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan from Married at First Sight Australia 2025 now be a thing?

If so, they’d follow in the footsteps of Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice who began seeing each other shortly after filming of MAFS wrapped in November 2024 and announced their engagement the night the first reunion episode aired in early April 2025.

The pair were spotted looking very cosy during Daily Mail Australia’s invite-only Reunion Party in Sydney on April 6.

Eliot and Jamie can’t stop flirting with each other. (Credit: TikTok)

During a party game, Eliot was asked if he had ever kissed another cast member who wasn’t his own match.

Jamie, who was seated next to him, was quick to touch his arm and told him to “sit down”, while he smiled and said, “Not yet, not yet.”

Jamie laughed and added: “The night is young, guys,” but not before Awhina yelled out: “What did I walk into this morning, Eliot?” – revealing the pair shared a bed the night before the Reunion Party.

A few days later, Jamie, 28, shared on Today that she and Eliot, 35, are “good friends” and that hooking up with him, wouldn’t be “the worst thing that can happen.”

She then joked she could be lucky in love with “another husband on the show!”

The co-stars certainly have lots in common – including a sense of humour! (Credit: TikTok)

The updates came shortly after Jamie revealed exclusively to New Idea that she “hadn’t given up on love” despite her disastrous experience with MAFS husband Dave Hand and the demise of their marriage.

“Despite everything I’ve been through on MAFS, I haven’t given up on love. And I’m excited about what’s next for me,” she shared with us, adding that she would love to find “the one” sooner rather than later so she can start a family.

“I would love to meet my person and make beautiful babies. To do that with someone you love is just the most amazing gift you can get from the universe,” she continued.

Awhina has previously revealed that both Eliot and Jamie have shared a bed before. (Credit: TikTok)

As for Eliot, both his matches on MAFS ended explosively!

The groom abandoned his first wife Lauren – who later returned to the experiment as an intruder and was paired with Clint – on their honeymoon after she didn’t meet his extensive list of prerequisites for a wife.

While sparks initially flew between him and his second wife Veronica, their marriage also ended badly, the couple engaging in numerous explosive arguments before mutually agreeing to exit the experiment.

