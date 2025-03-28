Married at First Sight is all about love, but from what we have seen unfold, it can also manifest in other ways, with many cast members becoming friends after their time on the show together.

The experiment is an intense environment with challenges, confrontational dinner parties, and Commitment Ceremonies.

All of this can bring people closer together, or divide them to the point of feuding.

Although the show is still airing and all of the brides and grooms are now in the real world, that hasn’t stopped them from going rogue on social media or being seen hanging out together.

There can be a lot of drama and news to keep up with, so we’ve kept tabs on which MAFS contestants are still friends. See more below.

Not all of this year’s MAFS contestants have remained friends since filming the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who is still friends from MAFS 2025?

The brides

The sisterhood seems to be going strong this season! Awhina, Katie, Ashleigh, Rhi, Carina, Jamie, and Beth were all spotted getting together on Valentine’s Day in Melbourne.

Although Jamie and Carina were seen together, it seems their friendship did not recover after Lauren Hall’s behaviour at the couple’s retreat, despite making up.

“Carina, I’m sure if there’s like a pap photo or something, she might be there, or a girl’s reunion, she might be there. But you know, she’s not someone who reaches out or checks in or anything like that,” Jamie told Pedestrian TV in March.

Jamie revealed she is no longer friends with Carina. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle that same month, Jamie also revealed that Carina did not contact her after the dinner party episode aired.

“She’s proved the type of friend she is, so I don’t need that,” she told the publication, also confirming that she was still friends with Rhi.

On the subject of Lauren, she has previously revealed that she doesn’t keep in contact with any of the other brides and grooms except for Jacqui and Clint – who started dating after meeting on the show.

While the women might have been celebrating Galentine’s Day as a group, other posts suggest Jamie, Beth, Katie, and Awhina have an especially close bond after being seen catching up with Rhi for her birthday.

Awhina was also photographed with Rhi in Perth and Beth in Sydney. She seems to have a close bond with Billy too!

Some of the 2025 MAFS brides are still friends, but others are not. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Regarding the other brides, MAFS Funny podcast host Josh Fox has given some interesting intel.

He revealed that the other brides were not part of the above-mentioned “core” group. Veronica is reportedly friends with just Carina, and Morena reportedly only speaks to some of the women, including Veronica who she said she was “proud” to be her friend.

Sierah has also been seen out with Katie.

Grooms

Dave and Billy struck up a firm friendship during the experiment and haven’t been shy in sharing their bromance online!

They created a joint TikTok account, posting their behind-the-scenes shenanigans!

Beyond their online antics, they are also close with Jeff.

When it comes to the other grooms, it seems Adrian and Eliot are friends.

On TikTok, Eliot posted a video with Adrian congratulating him on reaching 100,000 followers. It seems not on the best terms with Billy, because a pretend phone call came up in the video on Eliot’s phone with his face, and he said it was nobody important. Yikes!

Eliot has also been spotted catching up with Carina and hanging out with Tony, but the reasons have not been confirmed.

With Adrian, he was seen reuniting with Morena at a fashion show, along with Teejay in March.

Tony and Ryan also seem to be on great terms and were seen together at a boat party that same month.

