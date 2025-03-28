Despite not being paired together on Married at First Sight, fans are speculating that Awhina Rutene and Billy Belcher have started dating since filming wrapped.

With both reality stars being based in Perth and speculation that their romantic interest in one another began when they were both matched up with other people on the show, the news doesn’t come as a huge surprise to fans – especially with the rumoured couple making no effort to hide their connection during various public outings.

Just friends, or dating? You decide. (Credit: Backgrid)

In mid-March, the duo was photographed going on a double date with co-stars Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels, Billy making no effort to hide his affection as he swung his arm over Awhina’s shoulder as they walked into the Claremont Hotel in Perth.

Only a month prior they were also seen enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day date by the beach where they strolled hand in hand, cuddled up close, and looked very much besotted with one another.

Prior to that, Billy made a surprise appearance at the joint 31st birthday party of Awhina and her twin sister Cleo in February. Notably, he was the only MAFS 2025 star to be in attendance.

Despite the photographic evidence, however, Awhina has denied that anything more than a friendship had ever existed between the pair.

“Billy’s a WA guy. We have built a friendship. He happened to be at my birthday, but it is a purely platonic friendship,” she explained to Daily Mail Australia.

“Billy and I have actually got a really beautiful friendship. He’s a great guy,” she also gushed to Yahoo Lifestyle at the same time.

But an insider source close to Billy’s ex-wife Sierah Swepstone revealed to New Idea that this wasn’t the case. Read more from Sierah and her true thoughts and feelings surrounding Billy’s shocking “rebound romance” with Awhina here.

