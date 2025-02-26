Married at First Sight star Sierah Swepstone has broken her silence over rumours that ex-husband Billy Belcher is now dating fellow MAFS star Awhina Rutene.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, a reality insider close to Sierah revealed that amidst the speculation that she and Awhina’s groom Adrian Araouzou had engaged in an affair behind their respective spouses’ backs, Sierah is now the one feeling betrayed.

“Sierah had suspected Billy was into Awhina and not serious about their ‘marriage,'” the insider explains.

“The news that Awhina and Billy have now become an item was when the ‘penny dropped’ and nobody had bothered to tell [Sierah] that ‘this significant betrayal’ was the real reason for her fractured relationship with her TV husband.”

“Sierah had never been alone with Adrian, let alone have sex with him. Not during the experiment and not since,” confirms the close friend, adding that it was “unbelievable” how quickly [false] rumours of an affair between Sierah and Adrian had become “fact.”

Awhina and Billy were photographed enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day date in Perth. (Credit: Backgrid)

In photos obtained by New Idea just days before Sierah and Billy’s emotional departure from the experiment played out on national television, Billy and Awhina were spotted on a romantic Valentine’s Day date in their mutual hometown of Perth.

Their blossoming romance on full display, the pair were seen walking hand in hand along a beach before cuddling up together on a grassy knoll to watch the sunset, ice-creams in hand.

Billy was even photographed gifting Awhina a bouquet of vibrant red roses!

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day , an onlooker described the chemistry between the pair as “insane.”

“They looked really happy and comfortable,” they added.

While it’s unclear when the embers of love first appeared between the pair, a betrayed Sierah is adamant their attraction to one another began while they were both “married” on MAFS.

“Sierah just wished Billy could have been [more] honest with her,” says the insider.

Sierah has slammed “false” claims that she and Adrian ever behaved inappropriately. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Prior to leaving the show, Billy was criticised over comments made to Adrian over a potential “wife swap” in the experiment.

While the groom claimed that his comments were made from a place of frustration over Sierah’s apparent closeness with Adrian, these new images suggest there may have been a level of truth to his desire to be married to Awhina in the experiment instead.

“The whole 5 weeks of filming, Sierah felt Billy was not interested in her,” the insider adds.

Currently, Adrian and Awhina are both still in the experiment, but it’s clear their marriage will soon follow in the footsteps of Billy and Sierah, thus opening up the door for Billy and Awhina’s potential post-show romance.

While Awhina has denied that she and Billy are dating in a recent interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, it remains to be seen if their friendship will grow into something stronger, especially after Billy was the only member of the MAFS cast she invited to her 31st birthday celebrations in February.

As for Sierah and Adrian, our insider tells us that while Adrian did block Sierah shortly after filming came to an end, they have recently reconnected.