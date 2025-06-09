Married at First Sight bride Jamie Marinos has shut down pregnancy rumours following rampant fan speculation.

Rumours first began to circulate after a photo was posted on the MAFS Gossip Instagram page of Jamie at an event in Melbourne over the June long weekend, which she attended alongside her MAFS co-stars, Eliot Donovan and Teejay Halkias.

In one of the images, fans were certain they spotted a baby bump and were quick to offer their congratulations to the reality star.

Just as quickly as news of a MAFS baby began to spread, however, Jamie set the record straight with Yahoo Lifestyle.

“How funny would it be if at an event for an alcohol brand I announce a pregnancy, except it wouldn’t be funny because I’d be so pissed the f*** off that I’m sober,” she told the publication.

The former bride also responded directly to the rumours on Instagram.

MAFS bride Jamie has responded to pregnancy rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’m going to blame the lighting on that, because it does & I can assure you there’s no bump 😅,” she said under one comment.

“Why am I excited now for a non-existent baby 😅 also the countless voirs I consumed that night can confirm I’m not with child,” she said in another comment.

On her Instagram stories, she joked that the dress and lighting created an “optical illusion” that looked like a baby bump.

Jamie and Eliot have been hinting at their potential romance for several months. (Credit: TikTok)

Are Jamie and Eliot from MAFS dating?

Ever since MAFS finished airing, fans noticed that Jamie and Eliot have been overtly friendly with one another.

The duo have been asked about their rumoured relationship repeatedly on their social media pages and in interviews, and has yet to officially confirm they are romantically involved.

“On that note as well, I know ya’ll want to know about Eliot, but I’ve got nothing to tell you. I’ve got nothing to tell you! You’re gonna have to wait and see,” Jamie teased on Instagram shortly after she regained access to her account in May.

Before that, she told 9 Entertainment that Eliot was a “very good friend” who had been a “really amazing support system” to her.

“I understand everyone wants an answer [about our relationship status], but we’re in the real world now, so it’s not like we’re going to be official or announce something tomorrow,” she said at the time.

They have also been posting about each other regularly on their respective social media accounts and have even been spotted travelling together.

Despite the rumours, Jamie revealed exclusively to New Idea in April that she “hadn’t given up on love” despite her disastrous experience with MAFS husband Dave.

“Despite everything I’ve been through on MAFS, I haven’t given up on love. And I’m excited about what’s next for me,” she said, adding that she would love to find “the one” and start a family.

