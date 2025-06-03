Since Married at First Sight finished airing in April, there has been plenty of love, drama, and feuding.

The latest development in the drama department?

Reports suggest that plenty of this year’s castmates have been snubbed from the TV Week Logie Awards!

In the past, select cast members have been invited to the star-studded event to represent Channel Nine.

This year, the awards show is taking place at The Star, Sydney, with Sam Pang as the host. While there are still several weeks until the big night, that hasn’t stopped cast members who haven’t scored an invite from expressing their frustrations online.

A group of MAFS stars have reportedly been excluded from the TV Week Logie Awards. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Which MAFS 2025 cast members have been invited to the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards?

According to the Daily Mail, only 10 members of the 2025 MAFS cast have been formally invited to the 65th annual TV Week Logie Awards.

Jamie Marinos, Eliot Donovan, Rhi Disljenkovic, Jeff Gobbels, Awhina Rutene, Carina Mirabile, Tony Mojanovski, Ryan Donnelly, Beth Kelly, and Teejay Halkias are listed by the publication as potential invitees, with Katie Johnston and Ashleigh Ackerman reportedly also being considered.

Cast members who have not scored an invite include Jacqui Burfoot, Clint Rice, Lauren Hall, Morena Farina, Sierah Swepstone, Adrian Araouzou, Veronica Cloherty, Dave Hand, Billy Belcher, Tim Gromie, Jake Luik, and Paul Antoine.

One source told the Daily Mail that these cast members were “desperate to go”.

“Some of them acted like saints during filming, thinking it would secure them a Logies invite – now they’re hearing they didn’t make the cut and they’re furious,” they said.

“There’s already drama bubbling behind the scenes. People are reaching out to stylists, PRs, and brands trying to bluff their way in – but it’s not happening.”

Since appearing on the show, MAFS bride Morena has been vocal about her negative experiences on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Speaking to Chattr, Morena said she was not surprised that Channel Nine hadn’t extended an invite to her.

“I haven’t been invited, just as I’ve been excluded from every event, even during filming. That hasn’t changed,” she told the digital publication.

While she has been vocal about her negative experience filming the show, the former bride said she would consider attending the event, but wouldn’t be interested in spending time with her fellow season 12 cast members.

“Attending the Logies would be an honour and a privilege, though I’ll be honest, I’d prefer not to be seated at the table with the MAFS cast season 12,” she continued. “I have no issue sharing a room with them, but I won’t waste my energy on people who unfairly shut me out.”

Sierah also spoke to the publication and said she did not “know anything” about the upcoming awards show.

Sierah has spoken about her struggles filming MAFS and about being snubbed from the Logies. (Credit: Instagram)

Since the show finished airing and she got her Instagram account back, Sierah has also spoken about the “cheating scandal” portrayed on the show between her and Adrian, revealing that nothing “untoward” took place between them.

“Channel 9 completely barred me from any media opportunities and anything associated with it because of what they allowed to happen to me while I was there. It was essentially victim silencing,” she told the publication.

Adrian also told Chattr that he distanced himself from the show after it aired.

“I have removed myself from anything MAFS-related or TV-related. From MAFS Insta to all things MAFS social as well,” he said.

“Nor have I spoken to any of the cast about that sort of stuff, so I have no clue! I haven’t been [invited]. I mean, yeah, I’d go for the social side, to meet people for sure.”

