Married at First Sight Australia has been off our screens for more than a month, and in the latest drama to unfold, there’s a growing feud between brides Awhina and Jacqui.

Advertisement

Since some of the cast members have got their accounts back now that the show has finished airing, they have been vocal about their time on the show.

Get the rundown of the rising feud between Jacqui and Awhina below.

Awhina and Jacqui have called each other out on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

How did the feud between MAFS’ Jacqui and Awhina begin?

It all started when most of the cast members, including Awhina, regained control of their Instagram accounts on May 12.

Advertisement

When asked by her followers in a Q and A who she thinks should have been matched together instead, Awhina responded “with “Jacqui & Adrian period”. The question and answer were accompanied by a selfie with her son.

A follower then shared the screenshot of the Q and A with Jacqui, which she re-shared to her Instagram stories. The follower called out the “disgust” in Awhina’s comment and spoke about Adrian’s disproven past allegations.

“I agree – it’s sad. I feel sorry for her. And with her son in the picture?” Jacqui wrote. “And if speaking my truth, standing up for what I believe in and pursuing justice runs people the wrong way – whatever – it is what it is – I don’t care – that’s one of my business. I couldn’t care less.”

“People like her are not worth our time or energy. Clint and I cut her out ages ago and moved on to bigger and better things!!” she added. “She’s probably just jealous!! Honestly, it’s sad.”

Advertisement

Adrian had charges dismissed against him in November 2021. (Credit: Channel Nine )

What were Adrian’s dismissed charges?

According to The Australian, the MAFS groom had assault charges against him dismissed in November 2021 in a NSW court, and was found not guilty by a magistrate.

“Any suggestion of physical assault is categorically denied. I had my day in court, I was found not guilty, and the application for an AVO was dismissed. Any allegation otherwise is completely baseless and highly defamatory,” he said at the time through a lawyer.

Awhina has called out Jacqui’s alleged behaviour. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

What else have Awhina and Jacqui said?

Awhina then followed it up with an Instagram comment calling out Jacqui’s “disgusting behaviour” after the show, and the conflict she had with fellow bride Rhi during the show.

“Keep my son’s name out of your mouth,” she wrote. “Also, I CUT you out, not the other way around. You have too much time on your hands, and you blocked most people so you can continue to speak about us without retaliation. I thought you’d be happy and engaged go be happy, I wouldn’t be online if I found my soulmate.”

In response to this, Jacqui showcased a screenshot of her Instagram stories, showing she has Awhina’s account blocked.

Clint has defended Jacqui in her feud with Awhina. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

What has Clint said?

Jacqui’s fiancé has also provided his two cents in defence of his bride-to-be by claiming that Awhina was blocked by Jacqui first.

He also said Jacqui was working with police and WHS NSW to make TV sets safer and referred to her legal battle with her MAFS match, Ryan Donnelly.

Clint also mentioned that his fiancée had not gotten her account back but was posting to her @jacquelineleejewellery account for her jewellery business.

He also said that after Australian Fashion Week, which is where they have been for the last week, Jacqui would explain the situation more in a reel.

Advertisement