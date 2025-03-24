MAFS cast members risk legal action by spilling show secrets

It’s no secret that many of this year’s Married At First Sight contestants have gone rogue when it comes to spilling show spoilers – and they may need a reminder about the repercussions if they break any rules specified within their strict legal contracts.

As a result, an entertainment industry expert warns they are in jeopardy of limiting – or even destroying – their post-MAFS work opportunities.

Jacqui has been using her business account on Instagram to speak up about the show. (Credit: Matrix)

Digital marketing and PR guru Adrian Falk tells the Daily Mail that some “may never work again” in television.

“Talent need to be aware that when they sign up to be on a reality show they enter a legal agreement, and it’s an actual enforceable contract that they need to abide by,” Adrian explained.

“Obviously, depending on the circumstances, if talent breaks the agreement, they need to be mindful of the legal document they signed. This also applies to entering an arrangement with any talent agency or brand directly.”

Ryan has made another Instagram account to share his side of the story. (Credit: Channel Nine).

Adrian added: “Breaking their agreement could affect future endorsements.”

But it seems the 2025 cast is unconcerned about Adrian’s stern warning.

Jacqui has made use of her business Instagram page to call out her TV groom Ryan – who has also been very busy on social media about his on-show experiences – and recently went public with details about an unaired storyline.

Adrian has been chatting up a storm on TikTok. (Credit: Matrix)

She also announced online shortly after MAFS began airing that she’d entered into a new relationship post-filming – with New Idea revealing her mystery man to be intruder groom Clint.

“Jacqui’s sailed very close to the wind,” a source tells New Idea.

Jamie has played by the rules – and got a promo trip to New Zealand! (Credit: Channel Nine).

Groom Adrian also seemingly revealed the outcome of Jamie and Dave’s relationship in a TikTok live video.

Our insider adds that “the cast who have gone rogue are jeopardising their future media career options – but it seems, they don’t care.”