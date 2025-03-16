Ryan claims MAFS bride Jacqui is “lying” about split

Jacqui and Ryan’s time in the Married At First Sight experiment so far can be described as ‘very up-and-down’.

Although they remain together on-screen, it’s an open secret that they’ve gone their separate ways since filming ended last year.

As revealed by New Idea earlier this month, Jacqui is now dating intruder groom Clint and has moved in with him in Tasmania.

But while Jacqui, 29, might be in a love bubble with her new man, she’s still got some serious feelings about Ryan.

Now, the pair are embroiled in a nasty social media battle as they unleash on each other’s behaviour.

One minute they’re happy… the next they’re not. (Credit: Media Mode).

Jacqui, 29, kicked things off, using the Instagram account for her jewellery business to share who she perceives Ryan “really is”.

She alleged Ryan would belittle and speak down to her when the cameras weren’t rolling – claims he’s strenuously denied.

Sharing screenshots of warm messages between himself and Jacqui, which were sent during production, on his own, freshly-made Instagram account, Ryan, 36, blasted any suggestion of wrongdoing on his part.

Both Jacqui and Ryan want to have the final word. (Credit: Media Mode).

He says that Jacqui is the one who’s been at him (she called Ryan “dim” in a public social media post) and suggested she was “lying” about incidents that played out on air in their TV relationship.

Responding to one fan on social media, Ryan wrote: “She would say all these lovely things, then betray me [the] next chance she had.”

With things getting messier by the minute, fans are finding it hard to know who to believe.

In fact, many viewers are pleading with Jacqui and Ryan to just call it a day and move on, with some calling their war of words “unhinged”.

Ryan has taken to social media to share his side of the story. (Credit: Media Mode).

“They’ve each got their side to the story and a lot of people are starting to get confused,” said one fan.

An insider close to the show tells New Idea: “There’s clearly a lot of pain and emotion between these two. It’s safe to say they’ll never even be friends. I can’t see them ever wanting to ever be in the same room after this.”

