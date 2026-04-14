Who is still friends from MAFS 2026? The bonds and fallouts nobody saw coming

After the explosive Reunion Dinner Party and the final Reunion episode, only one couple from the entire 2026 MAFS cast is still standing.

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Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov are heading down the aisle for real after he popped the question at an emotional Final Vows.

As for Rachel Gilmore and Steve Danyluk, who had pledged to “choose each other” at Final Vows, they split and reunited at the reunion, but Rachel sadly told New Idea that they are officially over for good.

Instead of blossoming romances, many friendships (and fallouts) instead took centre stage on this series of MAFS, with the drama between Bec Zacharia and Gia Fleur defining the show.

So, who is still friends now? Has anyone rekindled a friendship, or have even more fallouts taken place off-camera?

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Keep scrolling for all the details.