Who is still friends from MAFS 2026? The bonds and fallouts nobody saw coming

After the explosive Reunion Dinner Party and the final Reunion episode, only one couple from the entire 2026 MAFS cast is still standing.
Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov are heading down the aisle for real after he popped the question at an emotional Final Vows.
As for Rachel Gilmore and Steve Danyluk, who had pledged to “choose each other” at Final Vows, they split and reunited at the reunion, but Rachel sadly told New Idea that they are officially over for good.
Instead of blossoming romances, many friendships (and fallouts) instead took centre stage on this series of MAFS, with the drama between Bec Zacharia and Gia Fleur defining the show.
So, who is still friends now? Has anyone rekindled a friendship, or have even more fallouts taken place off-camera?
Keep scrolling for all the details.
Gia and Chris
While Gia and her ex Scott are very much not friends, she and Chris Robinson struck up a genuine connection during the experiment that has well and truly carried over into real life.
The proof? They have got themselves matching tattoos.
The pair posted the experience to Instagram with the caption: “Matching tattoos… because therapy is expensive.”
Chris got “starboy” inked across his forearm while Gia got “stargirl” across her elbow.
Well, we sure hope this friendship lasts the test of time – because the tattoos will!
Bec and Gia
Bec and Gia‘s on-screen friendship (if you can call it that) was confusing to say the least.
Frenemies from their first meeting, they were accused of bullying other brides before turning on each other.
They then flipped again as the twosome teamed up after falling out with their respective husbands prior to the Grass is Greener challenge.
Post-experiment, we’ve seen Bec hanging out with Gia a few times.
Most notably, Bec was invited to celebrate Gia’s 36th birthday in March at a party also attended by other cast members, Luke, Chris and Rebecca.
However, their friendship came crashing down again when Gia saw unseen footage of Bec admitting to setting her up at the final Dinner Party.
“I feel like an idiot. I genuinely thought she was my friend at that point, that sucks,” Gia said through tears.
While they are very much not friends at the moment, it remains to be seen if their bond will once again bounce back.
Read all about their feud here.
Bec and Rachel
Despite their falling out at the Couple’s Retreat, Rachel has been a rock for Bec throughout the experiment.
The pals have kept in touch and Bec told Chattr their relationship is now fully repaired.
“Rachel and I speak to each other three to four times a day,” she said.
“She was here in Adelaide with me for my birthday. I’ve stayed with her in Melbourne. She is the most amazing soul, and we love each other. We support each other.”
Meanwhile, Rachel told New Idea that there was no bad blood between them and they maintain a close bond.
“Bec and I speak like 3, four times a day,” she told us.
“So like, essentially, well, after the retreat weekend, it was done, right?”
While she admitted she didn’t approve of some of Bec’s behaviour during filming, she added, “Since filming wrapped up, we’ve just gotten closer and closer and closer.”
Alissa, Bec and Rachel
After all the drama this season served up, it’s nice to see true friendships prevail.
Alissa Fay and Rachel were besties throughout the experiment — and from all accounts, that hasn’t changed since filming ended.
Alissa recently revealed to MAFS Funny how her and Rachel have got matching tattoos to celebrate how close they’ve become since filming.
And after her break-up with Steven, Rachel told New Idea she went to Thailand with Alissa on a girls’ trip.
So they are really cementing their friendship in the real world.
But what is more surprising is that Alissa has been spotted hanging out with Bec, despite their explosive on-screen arguments.
Bec infamously targeted Alissa at the start of the experiment, with Gia and Brook then jumping on the bandwagon, leading to “bullying” accusations.
While they are not close, Alissa conceded that she has forgiven Bec for her behaviour on screen after her co-star’s apologies.
“She’s in Adelaide, so we do speak every now and then,” Alissa told Chattr.
“I have forgiven her, but obviously, I’ve set boundaries in place there. I have friends, and I have enough people in my life that are supportive of me.
“I’ll always be kind to her, and she was really, you know, apologetic for what had happened. I have forgiven her.”
It could be that sharing the same bestie, Rachel, has thawed the ice between the pair.
Bec and Joel
Rumours swirled that Bec and Joel were dating after the season ended when the pair were spotted spending a lot of time together.
The rumours were very surprising considering they famously had a Dinner Party blow-up, but it appears it’s all water under the bridge.
“Why does everyone think Bec and I are dating? 🤣 Should we?” Joel captioned a post to his Instagram with photos of the pair embracing.
Their cosy catch-ups left fans wondering if they’re more than friends, and Bec fanned the flames when she shared an Instagram post saying she “missed” Joel, who was in Singapore with his mother at the time.
However, Bec finally addressed her and Joel’s relationship on a TikTok live with former MAFS bride Awhina Rutene.
“Everyone thinks Joel and I are dating because we are just, like, best mates, and we’re having lunches together and getting photographed,” Bec said.
“But no, we’re not dating… he wishes […] Nah, I’m just kidding.”
Gia and Juliette
This one might come as a surprise given Gia was accused of using Juliette Chae as her puppet during the experiment.
Gia also uninvited Juliette from her birthday party because Bec was attending, after the women’s infamous blow-up on the show.
“I [initially] got invited, like late notice I think as well. And then, because Bec was there, she told me that she didn’t want me there ’cause Bec’s gonna be there. And I said, ‘Fair enough’,” she told the Daily Mail.
Juliette admitted that she thought Gia got “swept up” with trying to be friends with Bec again, and that apologies have been issued.
And it seems all is forgiven, with Gia posting photos of the pair hanging out post-filming alongside Mel Akbay.
Gia and Joel
Perhaps Gia and Joel Moses is the most unlikely friendship of the season.
Though they did not appear close on the show, with Gia having some choice words upon first seeing Joel at his wedding, they have now formed a close bond.
In fact, Gia shared a post of the pair hanging out along with Chris and MAFS 2025 alum Ryan Donnelly at an event back in January.
Steph and Danny
Nobody saw this one coming — least of all Bec.
At the Reunion Dinner Party, Bec revealed she had discovered Steph and Danny had been in contact after the experiment.
Bec claimed Steph had sent him a bikini picture and they had traded love heart emojis, sparking dating rumours.
Danny insisted there was nothing romantic going on and that it was just a friendship, with Steph agreeing.
However, they aren’t even friends anymore, after Danny was heard launching a foul-mouthed tirade at Steph after the Reunion Dinner Party.
Footage aired on Stan’s spin-off show, After The Reunion, showing Danny accusing Steph of trying to get screen time.
“I’d never speak to you again, because I can’t trust you,” Danny fumed.
“You’re blocked, sweetheart, as soon as I get my phone, you’re blocked. I’ll never speak to you again.”
He outrageously called her a “f***king little skank”, firmly ending any friendship they might have had.
The brides
While their feuds were the defining part of the 2026 season, it appears that most of the brides are still friends.
Mel posted a sweet Instagram Story featuring Alissa, Bec, Rachel, Rebecca and Julia, celebrating that “MAFS has finally finished.”
However, some faces weren’t present, with Brook and Gia notably not featuring in the video.
Alissa has made it clear that she is no longer friends with Gia after their on-camera blow-ups, describing the bride as “nasty”.
At the Reunion, Alissa even hinted that Gia had sent her an unkind message after they finished filming MAFS.
So, it appears that all the fallouts weren’t left on set.
Chris and the brides
While some castmates might be feuding, Chris seems to be on close terms with many of the cast.
Chris posted a video to his Instagram sharing footage of himself and brides Bec, Rachel and Rebecca playfully walking down a Sydney street together.
“A lot of s**t went down.. trauma bonded for life,” he captioned the post, which says it all.
Scott and David
As for the grooms, Scott McCristal and David Momoh have remained close friends post-experiment.
The pair bonded over the grass is greener challenge, and David provided support to Scott when he left the show.
Recently, the pair hung out with former MAFS participant Eliot Donovan, who shared a tongue-in-cheek video of them all to Instagram, referencing the pink neck pillow that annoyed Gia so much at Home Stays.
They are not the only grooms who are still pals, as with little drama between the men on the cast, they all remain on relatively good terms.