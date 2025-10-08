  •  
MAFS stars Ryan and Carina unexpectedly spark romance rumours

Well we didn't see this one coming!
kate dennett
Married At First Sight‘s 2025 cast were known for their interwoven romances, and now, two other unexpected co-stars have sparked romance rumours.

Ryan Donnelly and Carina Mirabile have fuelled dating rumours after posting some very cosy photographs of themselves together over the long weekend.

Ryan took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself with his arm wrapped around Carina as they enjoyed a meal at the rooftop bar, Joji Sydney.

Fans were quick to speculate that there was something romantic going on between the pair as they rooted for the unlikely couple.

MAFS Ryan Donnelly and Carina Mirabile
MAFS stars Ryan Donnelly and Carina Mirabile have sparked romance rumours. (Credit: Instagram)
“You and Carina actually look cute together,” one wrote.

While another gushed: “She’s sweet, I like her.”

A third commented: “They actually look nice together, but I never liked her on TV.”

However, Ryan swooped to Carina’s defence as he replied: “Agreed haha, she’s a lovely person though won’t accept a bad word about her.”

Fans were sent into a frenzy over the post, but Ryan was quick to set the record straight, insisting they are not a couple.

When one fan asked if they were a “thing”, he replied: “Nope, we’re not soz, you didn’t miss a thing.”

MAFS Ryan Donnelly and Carina Mirabile
They left fans questioning if there was more going on as they looked cosy on a night out with co-star Tony Mojanovski. (Credit: Instagram)
Ryan and Carina are both currently believed to be single after their dramatic journeys on MAFS.

Ryan was matched up with Jacqui Burfoot on the Channel Nine show, but she then moved on with their co-star, Clint Rice, after filming, and they are now engaged.

Meanwhile, Carina was paired up with Paul Antoine on the program, but the couple went their separate ways at Final Vows.

It was a failed second chance for Carina and Paul as they had actually met on a dating app prior to signing up to the show, and were shocked to see one another at the altar.

