Married At First Sight‘s lovebirds Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven have celebrated their five-year anniversary.

The couple first laid eyes on one another at the altar on the eighth series of the Channel Nine dating show, which aired in 2021.

And they have been going strong ever since, moving in together and welcoming two children – twin boys Levi and Tate, three.

Now, they have marked five years together, with Bryce sharing a gushing tribute to Melissa to mark the occasion.

“The date a TV show introduced us, the date we started narrating our own story. 18th September, 2020, 5 years & beyond,” he wrote alongside a picture from their on-screen wedding.

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven have celebrated five years of marriage. (Credit: Channel Nine/Instagram)

When did Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven meet?

Melissa and Bryce fell in love in 2020, on season eight of MAFS.

Though they “married” at first sight, it was three more years before they legally exchanged vows.

The couple got engaged in July 2021 and tied the knot on February 24, 2023.

They said “I do” in an intimate outdoor ceremony in the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. Their two sons, Levi and Tate, were present on the day.

Where do Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven live?

In 2024, the happy couple revealed they were moving out of their Melbourne home and taking their life to Queensland.

“It’s time. We are leaving Melbourne… and we are moving to sunny Queensland to live on the Gold Coast,” Liss revealed in her blog, Her Second Shift.

“After the sudden death of my father, my surprising ADHD diagnosis, 300+ job rejections in Melbourne, and Bryce’s nan passing away, it’s time for a change,” she added.

Before this announcement, Bryce and Melissa had discussed a possible relocation to Thailand with their sons Levi and Tate.

“I’d ideally love to move somewhere warm, or overseas for a new experience before the twins hit the age of starting school,” he shared in June 2024.

“We have been exploring the option of relocation to Thailand, we loved it that much… and there is potential for me to work in radio there too, so we will see what happens over the next few months.”

The family is now happily living on the Gold Coast and has put their plans of moving abroad aside for now.

Bryce and Melissa visited Thailand in May 2024 as a late honeymoon trip. (Credit: Instagram)

Do Melissa Lawson and Bryce Ruthven have children?

Yes! Melissa and Bryce welcomed their twin sons, Levi and Tate, into the world on October 16, 2021.

The happy couple confirmed their family news in an Instagram post at the time.

“On October 16th, 2021, our lives changed forever. Our beautiful twin boys, Levi and Tate Ruthven, entered this world 10 weeks earlier than expected,” she wrote.

“Our love for them is greater than anything we could have ever imagined, and while these next 9 weeks are going to be agony as they battle their way through NICU and SCN, I cannot wait for that moment when they are in my arms on their way home 💙.”

The family pictured on December 25, 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

However, it wasn’t an easy start for the couple as their twins were born early, when Melissa was just 29 weeks pregnant.

Melissa has since opened up about her experience on her personal blog, Her Second Shift.

She revealed that while she was not in danger, there was concern for her newborn babies, whose lungs were underdeveloped.

At the time of birth, Levi weighed in at just 1.2 kg while Tate weighed in at 1.1 kg.

“The first time I saw my sons after their birth was just before midnight,” Melissa recalled. “When I stepped into the prep room swirling with medical staff, my heart shattered.

“They were tiny, fragile, and helpless.”

It wasn’t an easy start for the couple as their twins were born early, when Melissa was just 29 weeks pregnant. (Credit: Instagram)

Levi and Tate remained in the hospital for six weeks following their birth; however, they recovered well and are now happy and healthy.

In August 2022, Melissa shared a very candid message on Instagram, revealing that it took her eight months to really start enjoying being a mum.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love my babies with every fiber of my being. But let’s be real. Being a parent is so tough,” she wrote.

“I wasn’t feeling parenthood for a few reasons; I really struggled with their adjusted vs actual age, sleep deprivation, the repetitiveness of everything that goes with babies (wake up, nappy change, feed, nap, repeat – over and over and over again!). In fact, the entire newborn phase, I really did not enjoy. It was almost my undoing. And I’m a lucky one that had all the support and help that I could possibly need and still felt like I was drowning,” she admitted.

“It wasn’t until after the boys turned 8 months old – this was the turning point for me. Levi and Tate’s little personalities started to shine (and are very different!).

“They were able to really smile, babble, reach out and pull your hair/cheeks during cuddles, rolling over, playing with toys, jumping in their bouncer, and non-stop giggling. I’ve loved this new development phase, and motherhood just got so much easier 🥰.

“I’m even used to not being a ‘perfect’ parent and stopped trying to be ‘that person’ I was before babies for everyone else. At the end of the day, all you can do is your best for you and your family.”

