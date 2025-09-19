Axed MAFS 2026 couple finally break silence on bombshell allegations

Married At FIrst Sight‘s 2026 series has already faced controversy after one couple were suddenly axed from filming.

Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar will reportedly no longer appear on the show after being removed from the Channel Nine show after damning allegations circulated on TikTok about Micah.

Producers allegedly asked the couple to leave before the first dinner party and told other castmates not to mention them during filming.

Now, Micah and Ankita have broken their silence on their axing, alleging Channel Nine used Micah’s mental health as a “scapegoat” to remove them.

Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar will reportedly no longer appear on MAFS after allegations circulated on TikTok about Micah. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking with the Daily Mail, finance broker Micah claimed the controversy began when a woman had made an allegation regarding his past online, but had never provided any proof.

Ankita alleged that she had received one anonymous DM from a burner account, which read in part: “Run for your life.”

“[Producers] told me it was in my best interest to be dismissed from the show for my mental health,” Micah, 28, told the Daily Mail.

“But by doing that, they practically gave validation that I’d done something wrong, there was no visual proof, no history of wrongdoing, nothing. I was painted as someone to be scared of.”

Micah claimed he felt his mental health was used as a “scapegoat” to remove him and Ankita, insisting they had passed all of the pre-filming screenings.

The couple claimed they were separated after being told about the allegation and Micah insisted there has been no evidence raised against him.

“We were floored that Channel Nine made such a huge decision based on TikTok videos without receipts,” sports presenter Ankita added.

Micah claimed he begged producers to refer the allegations to the police so he could clear his name.

Now, Micah and Ankita have broken their silence on their axing, accusing Channel Nine of using Micah’s mental health as a “scapegoat” to remove them. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite being removed from the show, Micah and Ankita have maintained a close relationship.

New Idea has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Filming for the 2026 series kicked off in July and will run until November, and the show is expected to air at the start of 2026.

