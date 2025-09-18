John Aiken’s touching tribute to late MAFS expert Dr Trisha Stratford

Married At First Sight expert Dr Trisha Stratford tragically died, aged 72, in September 2023.

Her Channel Nine co-stars were left devastated by her passing, and the second anniversary of her death was on September 17.

John Aiken took to Instagram on the day to pay tribute to Trisha with an emotional message.

“Remembering Dr Trisha today,” he wrote alongside a picture of them together at the Australian Open.

John Aiken shared a tribute to Dr Trisha Stratford on the second anniversary of her death. (Credit: Instagram)

John announced the news of Trisha’s death publicly on September 17, 2023.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated that my friend and dear colleague Trisha has passed away,” he announced on Instagram at the time.

“We shared an amazing seven seasons of MAFS together. She loved everything New Zealand, relationships, the All Blacks, the Black Caps, French wine and travelling the world.

“I’ll miss you Tish. Thank you for all the memories.”

John and Trisha starred together on MAFS for seven seasons, alongside Mel Schilling.

The clinical neuropsychotherapist was a fan-favourite on screens, having debuted on the hit reality television series in 2015.

After seven seasons of MAFS, Trisha left the show ahead of the 2020 season.

“I have decided to step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research, and neuropsychotherapy,” she said at the time.

Her legacy was continued by sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, who began starring on the show in 2021.

After her death, the Nine Network said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dr Trisha Stratford.

“Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to her family and those closest during this difficult time.”