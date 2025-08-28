MAFS’ Morena breaks silence after ex Tony “hard launches” new girlfriend

Despite not finding love on Married at First Sight, one 2025 groom has met the love of his life.

Advertisement

2025 groom Tony Mojanovski, who was married to Morena Farina on the show, has revealed he’s found the one.

“When two hearts 💕 become one ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram on August 28 as he shared a sweet photo with his new girlfriend, Tatiana.

Since he announced the news, Morena has turned the other cheek and not said anything about it.

Advertisement

However, hours before, she made a dig at her TV experience.

In a reel revealing she dyed her hair dark brown, she said it “wasn’t the scariest thing” she’s ever done.

Along with thanking her hairdresser, she said: “Have courage, have faith, grow, learn, be a good person, and live your best life, that’s the energy I’m sending out today.”

Since then, it seems that Tony’s friend and MAFS co-star Ryan Donnelly has also thrown shade at Morena.

Advertisement

After Tony shared his happy news, Ryan jokingly commented on the post with: “She better not interrupt Tony’s time.”

This, of course, refers to when Tony took time away from his MAFS marriage and would return to Wollongong during filming for some peace.

Tony Mojanovski has found love after MAFS and shared this sweet photo with his girlfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is Tony Mojanovski’s girlfriend?

Her Instagram is currently set to private, but we do know that Tony’s girlfriend is called Tatiana.

Advertisement

We also know that she sells Brazilian bikinis thanks to her Instagram business account tagged in her profile – @tatidlp.praia.

It’s currently unclear how the couple met or if they are in a long-distance relationship; however, they are currently on holiday in Macedonia together.

Along with sharing the original photo with his new beau on his Instagram feed, Tony also shared another lovely photo of them together on his Instagram stories.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement