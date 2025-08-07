MAFS’ Lucinda Light makes heartwarming gesture to ex Timothy

Married at First Sight 2024 fan favourite Lucinda Light has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband, Timothy Smith, more than a year since the duo fell out with one another.

Taking to Instagram on August 6th, the reality star shared a previously unseen photo of herself and Timothy together, both smiling from ear to ear and not facing the camera.

“Hey Timbo,” she captioned the post.

“I found this photo of you and I today, and I thought what a hoot we had in moments on that wild ride we shared,” Lucinda continued.

“Wherever you are in the world and whatever you’re doing…I really hope you’re happy.”

Lucinda shared this happy snap to her Instagram on August 6, 2025, in an attempt to reconcile with her MAFS ex-husband, Timothy. (Credit: Instagram)

The author then went on to say that she “loved” hearing about her ex-husband’s “brave” citizen’s arrest chase “with that guy and the machete, which she described as “awesome stuff”, and concluded the message with “sending you lotsa love.”

While at the time of publication, Timothy has not yet responded to Lucinda’s post, several of her season 11 co-stars did.

We alllll use a lil Lucinda in our lives 😭❤️,” commented fellow bride Eden Harper.

Queen Mary’s Australian best friend Amber Petty also commented on the post, writing, “This is true light leadership. 🌈Thank you for showing others how to be. Especially in this era of online fighting and nonsense. 👏”

Despite starting the season strong, ultimately, their differences proved to be too difficult to overcome. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Lucinda last addressed her feud with Timothy in November 2024, after her ex-television husband alluded to the pair not being on speaking terms in June of that same year.

At the time, she said that while their relationship and subsequent friendship had ended, she would always have love for Timothy in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“Everyone asks me about him, and I always say I love Tim, my doors are open for him,” she shared with the publication.

“I miss Tim from my life, but he’s in pain, and I just hope it doesn’t keep flaring up.”

Happier days. (Credit: Instagram)

Prior to that, Lucinda addressed the fallout in July on Instagram after being blocked on the social media platform by her ex.

“Conscious, clear, and kind communication would have been my preference. If I’d offended Tim, I would have loved a phone conversation to resolve.”

“If Tim doesn’t know what I stand for from the months of hanging out, then there’s nothing I can do about that. I only wish Tim all the love and success.”

“This is the last I’ll say on this piece. I’ve said what I have to say. I want to get on with my life – I’ve got lots of love to share and I believe Tim does too. Everyone’s just trying their best in this one precious life, and I for one don’t want to spend my energy and time in war, with anyone.”

