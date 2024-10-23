MAFS’ Lucinda Light reveals exciting new project

Beloved Married at First Sight bride Lucinda Light has confirmed that she will be releasing her very own book!

Despite being unsuccessful in her quest to find love on the 2023 season of MAFS, the 44-year-old has found success in other areas of her life, amassing legions of fans in the process.

After her stint on television, the reality star went on to tour Australia and the UK where she shared anecdotes from her life, and what she has learned from it in her live show ‘An Evening with Lucinda Light.’

Lucinda was overcome with excitement when announcing her debut novel! (Credit: Instagram)

More recently she revealed she would be co-hosting a yet to be titled dating show with former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

“My new partner in crime… 🤩✨💕 @lucindaslight! We’re currently abroad filming a brand new series and I just don’t think I can explain how excited I am for you to see what we’ve been working on!!,” Vicky shared to Instagram in mid October.

“I’m going to stop talking now as I don’t want to give anything away buttttt ITS SO JUICY ALREADYYYYY! 😂 Everyone has been amazing- cast, crew, my team… and meeting this amazing woman- @lucindaslight, has been a dream!

Responding in the comments, Lucinda wrote that she was “so happy” to be apart of the reality dating series.

“Gorgeous Vicky! It’s the deepest honour to stand alongside you wonderful human. I’m learning so much from you.

“You’re such a kind, down to earth, hillllaarrrious, polite and wise human. I’m so so happy that we get to be apart of this project together.”

Lucinda and Vicky are the reality television dream team! (Credit: Instagram)

And now, Lucinda can add author to her resume!

Taking to social media, Lucinda confirmed her debut novel will be appropriately titled ‘Shine Your Light.’

“Exciting news! My very first book,” Lucinda shared with her fans in a video message.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into every page, and I’m so eager for you to join me on this transformative journey. This immersive journal will guide you in deepening your emotional intelligence and connecting with your true self.”

Despite not finding love with Timothy on MAFS, Lucinda has experienced endless love from her legions of fans. (Credit: Instagram)

As well as a flurry of support from her hundreds of thousands of fans who follow her on her various social media accounts, fellow MAFS cast members were quick to offer their support.

“Killing it queen 😍,” fellow season 11 bride Sara Mesa commented with season 10 groom Duncan James simply writing “🙌🙌🙌 Amazing.”

According to Harper Non Fiction (the publisher who has acquired the novel), Shine Your Light will be released on March 27, 2025 on hardback, e-book and audiobook.

We can’t wait to see what Lucinda gets up to next!