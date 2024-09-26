Lucinda Light says she regrets MAFS: “I probably should have just gone on Tinder”

Lucinda Light was many people’s favourite from the most recent season of Married At First Sight. From her quirky and free spirit to the kindness and love she showed to all the other participants, it was hard not to love her.

Since her time on the reality TV series, Lucinda has become one of Australia’s most followed reality stars on social media, amassing close to 650,000 followers on Instagram.

Lucinda has admitted having never watched MAFS before she was cast on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Despite this, the beloved television personality has revealed she regrets signing up for the series.

Speaking with Stellar, the 43-year-old confessed that her decision to apply was “spontaneous” and not properly thought through at all.

“It felt like a giant slap from the cosmos to do something wild. I was living a very quiet life and was very underwhelmed by my dating prospects,” she told the publication.

“It became the greatest crash course in human behaviour I’ve ever taken,” she added, revealing that in hindsight she would have been better off on Tinder!

Lucinda was matched with Timothy during her time on MAFS. (Credit: Instagram)

The update came mere weeks after the former television bride revealed she often felt “overwhelmed” by her newfound levels of fame.

Taking to her Instagram on July 3rd, the 43-year-old wrote that she had been “re-evaluating everything” in her life, after recognising that her busy schedule wasn’t sustainable.

“I’m re-allocating my time to fun, nature stomps, dating spunky suitors, and spreading joy from a well-lived place – not working round the clock managing a million different aspects of business,” she penned.

“I want to navigate this journey from a place of cup-over-floweth and get back to basics. ‘Lucinda Dim’ might come and go depending on my cycle and what’s outta my control but mostly I’m committed to sharing love and light, loving you lot and myself on this wild-hearted planetary ride.”

Lucinda ‘light’ says she is feeling more like Lucinda ‘dim’ currently. (Credit: Channel Nine)

That update came less than two weeks since Lucinda teased a potential return to reality television in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.

“I really want to be on one of those dancing shows where you get to wear sequin leotards, learn how to dance, and get really fit. I think it would utterly tickle my expressive, creative side and I have no doubt I’d have a lot of fun,” she told the publication.

Lucinda added that she’d love to appear on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

“One day, I’d love to get into that jungle and raise a huge amount for non-violent communication/boundaries and consent language programs in schools and also help combat homelessness with innovative tiny houses – a great solution,” she said.

Lucinda has been busy making lots of friends in high places! (Credit: Instagram)

What is Lucinda from MAFS doing now?

It’s fair to say Lucinda has been busy since her time on the show. The Byron Bay celebrant has launched a new subscription program on her website titled Lucinda Light Tribe.

The platform aims to provide “meaningful care” to customers and offers a “nurturing space” for those seeking support through Zoom sessions and events held by Lucinda herself. On top of this endeavour, she is set to tour around the UK in August as part of a Wellness and Emotional Intelligence Q&A event series.

Lucinda has also said she wants to write a book in the future, however, on top of her career in media, she has her sights set on finding love.

“I’d love more than anything to find my life partner – the special one I do life with, that’s the thing I most desire,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Lucinda and Timothy forged a strong friendship during their time on the show. However, it seems their friendship has come to an end as well with Tim alluding to the pair not being on speaking terms in mid-June. (Credit: Instagram)

Has Lucinda moved to Melbourne?

Lucinda embarked on an interstate move in April 2024, moving from NSW to Victoria. She revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post saying she felt it was time to “journey back to my roots” after four years living in Byron Bay.

“My car & I, overflowing and packed to the brim from floor to ceiling, embarked on a road trip filled with loved ones,” Lucinda wrote.

“Each hug helped to ease the emotional aftermath of the wild experiment that was my time in there.

“While I may not have found the husband I had hoped for, Timbo has become another gem in my heart, and a treasure among my beloved kin.”