Married At First Sight’s Evelyn Ellis has described the 11-year age difference in her relationship with her fellow MAFS star Duncan James as a “blessing.”

“I feel like we’re on the same page in life, we’re going in the same direction, we want the same things,” she shared in a recent fan Q&A.

Only a few days prior, the model also shed light on how she and Duncan keep their relationship happy and healthy – having separate toilets!

“I think [it] has been fantastic for the fundamental rise of our relationship,” she explained.

Evelyn then went on to discuss the bad habits Duncan has…

“He does have a tendency to leave his clothes everywhere. I hate doing washing, so I will wear a t-shirt for five days straight, but Duncan will change his shirts five times in one day,” she said.

“So the live-in maid at home ends up having to do all his washing and folding and all that,” she joked, referring to herself.

“But besides that, he’s pretty easy to live with. He watches all my girly shows and he’s a really easy eater and he’s relatively clean.”

Keep scrolling for Duncan and Evelyn's cutest moments…

