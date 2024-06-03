MAFS star Lucinda Light has shared further details about her and Timothy Smith’s wedding day, revealing what really happened when her friend seemingly had a baby during their nuptials.

“Are you curious about the heavily pregnant guest at our wedding day and what happened to her?” Lucinda wrote on Instagram.

“According to the @mafs subtitles, she was about to give birth as all our guests were running for dear life from the torrential downpour.

Lucinda’s friend Samaria was pregnant during their on-screen wedding.

“As Timbo aptly put it, there was nothing normal about our wedding day! 😂.”

She went on to explain that her friend Samaria gave birth to identical twin girls, Juni and Ava, “soon after the wedding,” with her partner, Astro.

“Thanks for holding off on a twin birth on our wedding day beauty (although it would have made some pretty compelling TV!) 😂.”

Lucinda confessed that parenthood has been “challenging” for her friends, penning: “Samaria, I know it’s tough sometimes, my darling—you’re such a wonderful mama! I’m in awe of you and how naturally it all seems to come to you. It feels like the biggest miracle on the planet to be in the girls presence so thanks for bringing them earth side.”

The Married At First Sight bride also thanked her friend for supporting her in the lead up to the show.

“I don’t know where I’d be without my friends,” Lucinda ended the post. “I’ve got some of the best friends in the world and a rad family to boot—so blessed.

“I just love being a village aunty to all my favourite mama bears’ bubbas and children.

“I wish I could be there more, but when we have the chance, the whole world drips away, and I’m fully present.”

MAFS’ Lucinda is still friends with her on-screen groom Timothy.

Lucinda’s dear friend was quick to comment on the MAFS star’s tribute, writing: “We love you so much Aunty Lulu and love being on this life adventure with you.

“Through the highs and the lows and the challenging times we always find the silver lining and remind each other of life’s pervading beauty, don’t we?

“So loved being a part of the wild and wonderful adventure that MAFS was!

“We just both totally knew it was going to be amazing! And now I can hardly wait for all that is here and that is coming.”

During her time on MAFS, Lucinda didn’t find everlasting love with her groom Timothy. However, the pair remain great friends.

She is also still friends with fellow bride Andrea.

Just last month, Lucinda and Timothy were all smiles as they reunited.

“Caught up with this divine hunk of spunk recently in Sydney,” Lucinda wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Tim & I proceeded to ping pong back and forth our usual prick/bitch dialogue as recent divorcees! Love ya Timbo!”

The wedding celebrant has also remained close with fellow MAFS bride Andrea Thompson, who has recently sparked relationship rumours with Tim himself. More on that here.