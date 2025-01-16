We are gearing up for another season of Married at First Sight, with more hopeful brides and grooms ready to look for love.

Advertisement

The new season will premiere on January 27th and the cast will include some familiar faces for fans tuning in from home.

It’s only been a year since we met the 2024 cast, and surprisingly, some couples are still going strong! Find out which MAFS 2024 couples are still together below.

All the MAFS 2024 couples that are still together

Jack and Tori. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Jack and Tori

Married At First Sight’s Tori Adams, 28, and Jack Dunkley, 35, have proved one of the more controversial couples in the franchise. Right down to Jack’s final vows, they experienced much backlash during their time on the show.

Advertisement

And yet they have succeeded in the outside world, celebrated their one year anniversary, and even moved in together.

“This may shock you but Tori & I laughed every damn day,” Jack shared in an Instagram post from October 2024 along with a video of some of their vows.

“There’s so much to be grateful for this year 💫 excited to see what 2025 brings us,” Tori penned via Instagram two months later alongside a 2024 recap reel.

Ellie and Jonathan. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Ellie and Jonathan

Although they were not originally matched together and their relationship started with controversy, Jonathan and Ellie have continued to go from strength to strength. In mid-2024, they exclusively told New Idea that they had “no regrets” about getting together after the show.

They celebrated their one year anniversary in November last year and have also purchased a home, started a business together, and traveled across the world.

In a December 2024 interview with New Idea, the lovebirds even revealed their exciting plans for the future. You can read what they had to say here.

Ridge and Jade. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Ridge and Jade

These two intruders gushed over one another in their final vows, and they are still going strong. When New Idea sat down with Jade and Ridge near the tail end of the experiment, their excitement and mutual respect for each other were palpable.

“The experiment turned out to be a lot better than I expected,” mum-of-one Jade, 27, told us at the time.

“I had never watched the show. I googled the success rates the night before I flew out and they weren’t great, so I was very nervous.”

Smitten Ridge, 29, added he definitely “got lucky” being matched with Jade. He told us, “I didn’t think an experiment like this could work, but I ended up falling in love. It was a happy accident.”

Advertisement

As well as building his relationship with Jade, Ridge has been busy establishing a bond with her nine-year-old daughter Victoria, lovingly known as ‘Vee’. Jade admitted it’s been a “big relief” seeing the two getting on so well.

Ready for your own love story? Sign up to eHarmony today!