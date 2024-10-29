  •  
Meet the Married At First Sight Australia experts

They're back!
Married At First Sight Australia is set to air its new season in late 2025, however, filming for the upcoming season has already begun!

Returning as the Married At First Sight relationship experts are fan-favourites Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

The three MAFS experts will take on the challenge of matching life-long partners who meet for the first time on their wedding day. However, it seems their task may have been extra difficult in the newest season with the new cast is said to be full of drama…

Who are the Married At First Sight Australia experts?

alessandra rampolla
Alessandra Rampolla

Alessandra Rampolla, 50, joined MAFS Australia in 2021 as a clinical sexologist. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and has over 20 years of experience in the field, making her the perfect person for the role!

Alessandra has a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from her studies in the United States. She also has a number of other certifications in the field of sexology, however, she also has a career in TV as well…

The sexologist has appeared in roles on School For HusbandsSex Hospital and Dr. Phil.

As for her personal life, she was married for four years to businessman John Hernandez before they divorced in 2011.

john aiken
John Aiken

John Aiken has been a MAFS expert since the series started in 2015.

The 54-year-old is a trained psychologist and even runs his own private practice, however, it turns out he was a professional cricketer in New Zealand for more than 10 years before this!

Separate from the show, the Sydney-born relationship expert has also been featured as an expert on other shows including Making Couples Happy, Making Families Happy and The Today Show

As for his personal life, John is happily married to his wife Kelly Swanson-Roe with whom he shares two children with.

mel shcilling
Mel Schilling

Mel Brisbane-Schilling is a relationship from Australia and has been an expert on Married At First Sight since 2015.

The 52-year-old has worked in human behavioural performance before as a qualified specialist, so it makes sense that she also appears as an expert on MAFS UK.

Despite having recently recovered after being diagnosed with colon cancer, Mel has confirmed she will be back for MAFS 2025 and fans cannot wait!

As for Mel’s personal life, she is happily married to her husband Gareth Brisbane, who she shares a nine-year-old daughter with.

You can stream Married At First Sight Australia on 9Now.

