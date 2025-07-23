Beloved MAFS star brushes shoulders with Hollywood heavyweights

She may not have found love on Married at First Sight, but Jamie Marinos has moved on and made her red carpet debut!

The reality star posed on the carpet at The Naked Gun premiere in London on July 22.

The comedy and action film, set for release in Australia in August, is led by Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “When you’re on the red carpet the same time as Pamela Anderson”.

In the video she shared, the camera panned from her posing on the carpet to the Baywatch star being interviewed nearby.

She also attended with her sister, Georgia.

Jamie went to The Naked Gun premiere with her sister Georgia. (Credit: Getty)

During her time in London, Jamie has been doing interviews about her MAFS experience.

When asked about her potential romance with MAFS groom Eliot, she coyly said they were friends. She admitted they entered a “flirtationship” after the experiment aired.

Speaking as a guest on the show Lorraine, she said they did not want to put pressure on anything, because they were in different states.

She also said in an Instagram Q&A that she loved being in London and would consider moving there.

Jamie was not far from Pamela Anderson at the premiere! (Credit: Getty)

According to the Social Diary, she has also been in the UK “for a series of press and media opportunities”.

In May, the former MAFS bride signed with the One Daydream talent agency.

Since appearing on the show, she has also discussed her future career plans.

In an episode of the Agree to Disagree podcast with Love Island UK stars Jessie Wynter and Will Young, she said she would love to host Love Island Australia, and get into presenting.

