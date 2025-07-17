MAFS’ Billy and Awhina set the record straight after THAT kissing scandal

Just days after Married At First Sight Australia star Billy Belcher was snapped smooching a mystery blonde in Bali causing a fan frenzy, the former TV groom and his will-they-won’t-they friend Awhina Rutene have finally addressed the drama.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a little unfair, I understand a lot of the cast members have fallen out with Billy post-show but I’m still very close to a lot of them and it’s disappointing them almost laughing at Billy knowing how close he and I are,” Awhina recently told Chattr.

Awhina says she and Billy are only friends. (Credit: Instagram)

Awhina had spent a few days in Bali with Billy at the beginning of his trip to celebrate his birthday, but as soon as she jetted out of the popular holiday destination, it seems Billy really let his hair down.

And it wasn’t long before the Daily Mail published a steamy video of Billy kissing another woman while partying in a nightclub.

Advertisement

“‘They were all over each other. No attempt to hide it,” a source told the publication.

Awhina and Billy spent time together in Bali recently. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think people forget we’re just normal humans living our lives. Billy and I have always had a great connection, and yes, we’re still speaking every day,” Awhina said.

She went on to confirm that the pair aren’t dating and she’s glad he is letting his hair down while on holiday.

Advertisement

“I’m not dating or hooking up at the moment because I’m not ready, and look, he’s in Bali and this has circulated; it’s hard being in the spotlight,” she continued.

“We’re not leaving each other’s lives any time soon, and I’m happy he’s enjoying his time in Bali, although I am worried, he’ll get himself in trouble without me keeping him in line.”

Billy has been living it up in Bali ever since Awhina left. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Billy has also told his side of the story and thinks all the hysteria is unnecessary.

Advertisement

“Me and Fi have always said we are just friends, and I’m single just living my life, these things happen,” he added.

“It changes nothing between me and Awhina we are still just as close. If anything, this is bringing us closer together especially when her so-called friends off the show are reposting and commenting on it. It’s like they are trying to embarrass her.”