MAFS bride reveals heartbreaking breast cancer battle

Former Married At First Sight Australia star, Christie Jordee, has bravely opened up about her breast cancer journey after undergoing surgery for the second time.

Christie, who appeared on season two of the popular Channel Nine reality show, shared a series of images from her hospital bed on Instagram and gave her 15,300 followers an update.

In the photos, the 47-year-old can be seen wearing a hospital robe and smiling alongside her partner, Trent Victorsen.

“2nd surgery done,” she captioned the snaps.

“…still high as a kite but was a success! Getting there x esp with my partner in crime right by my side. We got this.”

Christie with her partner Trent. (Credit: Instagram)

A few weeks earlier, Christie had shared other photos from her past treatment after being diagnosed in 2024.

“I am so freaking proud of myself and my families support,” she wrote.

“Warning some sensitive pics in here but sometimes good to look and go ‘I freaking did it!’ Still doing it but come so far already! Couldn’t of done it without my family and friends!”

Christie revealed she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer just 10 days before Christmas back in March.

The former MAFS star was diagnosed just 10 days before Christmas 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

“Not the Christmas gift I was expecting, and yes, it’s been a tough journey, and I’ve got a big road ahead of me, but I’ve had amazing support and I will get through it,” she said in an emotional video shared on social media.

She then went on to encourage other women to get checked.

“I only got checked because I felt a lump and it was there, so we really need to be doing self-examinations, get to know our bodies, and do your routine checks.

Christie and Mark during their time on MAFS back in 2016.

Since leaving the MAFS experiment, Christie, who was partnered with Mark Hughes on the show, has worked in TV producing and also runs a small business.

Reflecting on her time on the show back in 2018, Christie told BW magazine she was shocked by all of the hate she received after she and Mark called it quits.

“I’ll never forget that day (the split was announced). I was just pacing and I ended up on the floor in a foetal position,” she recalled.

“I couldn’t breathe. I think I was hysterically crying for about three solid hours … It affected me for a good year, year-and-a-half, mentally, and to mend.”