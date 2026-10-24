Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern’s Big Little bust-up

Long-time friends and frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have been through a lot together over the years, but a tense-looking outing in London has some fans wondering what’s up between the usually bubbly pair.

Advertisement

During a shopping stroll through Notting Hill, things seemed noticeably awkward between Laura, 59, and Reese, 50, causing some to speculate whether drama over the long-delayed Season 3 of their show Big Little Lies might secretly be to blame.

The pair seemed tense during a stroll through Notting Hill. (Credit: Backgrid)

While filming’s yet to start, leading lady – and executive producer – Reese could be competing for screen time after author Liane Moriarty confirmed she’d written a bigger part for Laura’s character, Renata, in the book sequel, Big Little Truths, which the new season will likely be based on.

“Reese had to stand aside and watch Nicole [Kidman] get all the awards glory in Season 1, then Meryl [Streep] came in for Season 2 and stole the spotlight,” a source says.

Advertisement

What’s going on here? (Credit: Backgrid)

“Reese was hoping to shine in Season 3, but it looks like it’s going to be ‘the Laura show’.

“She’s happy for her friend of course, but she’s a little miffed.”

Advertisement

In a recent chat with New Idea, Liane said she was so impressed by Laura’s Emmy-winning portrayal of headstrong CEO Renata in the TV show, it remained top of her mind as she was writing Big Little Truths.

“I had to give her a bigger role. I was definitely influenced by Laura’s version of Renata as I wrote,” Liane shared.

The author also revealed to us that it’s the first time she’s written a sequel, which she confesses was relatively “effortless”.

Reese seemed particularly distracted whilst out in West London. (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

“Often when I start a new novel, I miss the characters from my last book because I knew them so well. I loved the fact that I didn’t have to wait for them to come to life [here],” she shared.