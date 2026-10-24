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Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern’s Big Little bust-up

The pair seemed tense during a stroll through Notting Hill.
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Long-time friends and frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have been through a lot together over the years, but a tense-looking outing in London has some fans wondering what’s up between the usually bubbly pair.

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During a shopping stroll through Notting Hill, things seemed noticeably awkward between Laura, 59, and Reese, 50, causing some to speculate whether drama over the long-delayed Season 3 of their show Big Little Lies might secretly be to blame.

The pair seemed tense during a stroll through Notting Hill. (Credit: Backgrid)

While filming’s yet to start, leading lady – and executive producer – Reese could be competing for screen time after author Liane Moriarty confirmed she’d written a bigger part for Laura’s character, Renata, in the book sequel, Big Little Truths, which the new season will likely be based on.

“Reese had to stand aside and watch Nicole [Kidman] get all the awards glory in Season 1, then Meryl [Streep] came in for Season 2 and stole the spotlight,” a source says.

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What’s going on here? (Credit: Backgrid)

“Reese was hoping to shine in Season 3, but it looks like it’s going to be ‘the Laura show’.

“She’s happy for her friend of course, but she’s a little miffed.”

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In a recent chat with New Idea, Liane said she was so impressed by Laura’s Emmy-winning portrayal of headstrong CEO Renata in the TV show, it remained top of her mind as she was writing Big Little Truths.

“I had to give her a bigger role. I was definitely influenced by Laura’s version of Renata as I wrote,” Liane shared.

The author also revealed to us that it’s the first time she’s written a sequel, which she confesses was relatively “effortless”.

Reese seemed particularly distracted whilst out in West London. (Credit: Backgrid)
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“Often when I start a new novel, I miss the characters from my last book because I knew them so well. I loved the fact that I didn’t have to wait for them to come to life [here],” she shared.

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New Idea team

Trusted by Australians since 1902, the New Idea team consists of professional news and entertainment journalists, lifestyle writers, and recognised royal experts. As part of the Are Media network, we reach millions across Australia and New Zealand. We prioritise ethical journalism, firsthand reporting, and rigorous recipe testing in our physical Test Kitchen. Every story, tip, and recipe undergoes strict review by senior editors, and all industry sources are thoroughly vetted before publication. The New Idea team is committed to delivering accurate, inspiring entertainment, food, and lifestyle content with genuine warmth and integrity.

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