Dream come true! Dr Chris Brown’s major baby news with girlfriend Lorraine

Dr Chris Brown is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Lorraine Monforte.

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The TV vet has long dreamed of being a father, and he confirmed his exciting new chapter in an Instagram post on Friday, November 13.

He shared a series of photographs and videos of publicist Lorraine flashing her growing baby bump as he announced that their new arrival is due in March 2027.

Dr Chris Brown and Lorraine Monforte are expecting their first child. (Credit: Instagram)

The opening shot showed them in Italy smiling in front of a sign reading “prego”, with Chris writing in the caption: “The rough translation? Baby Brown is coming in 2027.”

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“We couldn’t be more thrilled. And grateful. And I couldn’t be less qualified to give medical advice on this one,” he added.

It will be Chris’ first child while Lorraine is already a mother-of-two from a previous relationship.

On his KIIS Breakfast radio show, Dr Chris said they had been trying to have a baby for over a year, and Lorraine is now 20 weeks along.

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“There’s a reason she’s been avoiding you guys because it’s so incredibly obvious now that she is pregnant and we’re thrilled this baby is going to experience so much love,” he added.

It’s a major milestone for the couple, and Lorraine has also revealed she’s ready for another: A ring!

They shared photographs from their Italian holiday to announce the news. (Credit: Instagram)

Calling in on Chris’ first day hosting KIIS Breakfast, Lorraine dropped a proposal hint while discussing her biggest “ick”.

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She revealed that Chris can’t go to sleep at night without doing Duolingo, adding, “Unless he’s learning how to propose in Italian, I don’t really give a s**t.”

Chris argued he was trying to connect with her Italian heritage, but she still lamented the habit.

A proposal wasn’t on the cards for their Italian trip, though Chris did joke in their baby announcement that his Duolingo streak was still “unbroken”.

“It turns out we came back from Italy with more than just pasta bellies and an unbroken Duolingo streak,” he quipped in the post.

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Lorraine is 20 weeks along and due in March 2027. (Credit: Instagram)

While the trip might have seemed perfect for a proposal, an insider exclusively told New Idea that it wasn’t their top priority, just weeks before they confirmed their baby news.

“They don’t need a ring to prove that they’re committed,” an insider shared.

“Lorraine has already been married and she has children to consider. There’s a much bigger picture here than whether Dr Chris planned to propose on a European holiday.”

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Dr Chris and Lorraine, who have been friends for years, first went public with their romance in September 2025, but they are believed to have been dating in private for longer.

The Bondi Vet has long been open about his desire to start a family, so it has been a natural next step for the couple.

“I would still like to have kids – I still feel that’s very much a priority,” he told Stellar in 2024.

Lorraine has also hinted she’s ready for an engagement ring. (Credit: Instagram)

“Would I like to have done something about that in the last five years? Probably. But it hasn’t worked out that way.

“If it hasn’t happened naturally and I’m not a dad yet, then I’m OK with that. I’m not worried. I feel like it will happen when it happens.

“The last thing I want to do is force it and end up in a situation where I feel like I’ve rushed it. But, yeah, I’m taking my sweet time.”

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