Dr Chris Brown eyes up shock return to Network 10 as Seven career nosedives

NEED TO KNOW Dr Chris Brown has sparked rumours he could be making a surprise return to Network 10.

has sparked rumours he could be making a surprise return to The TV vet joined Channel Seven in 2023 , but sources say it hasn’t been a golden run, with several shows failing to take off – and one still on the shelf!

, but sources say it hasn’t been a golden run, with several shows failing to take off – and one still on the shelf! He originally signed a two-year contract, but insiders say his time with the broadcaster could be coming to a close.

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Amid reports that his time at Channel Seven could be drawing to a close, Dr Chris Brown held a secret meeting with former Network 10 colleagues, prompting insiders to wonder whether he is now considering a shock return to the broadcaster.

Noted network-jumper Chris (who has been employed by Seven, Ten and Channel Nine during his 23-year television career) had a lovely time reuniting with his The Living Room co-hosts Amanda Keller, Barry Du Bois and Miguel Maestre in Sydney.

“What a night as always, I gotta say catching up with great friends is such a good medicine for the soul,” Barry captioned an Instagram photo of the quartet dining at Grand Quay Pullman’s Flaminia restaurant.

“It cracks me up that we always revisit our old favourite memories and we still laugh as hard as we ever have, and I love that I am blessed with a bond and closes that allows laughter and tears, while sharing updates on life, work, gossip and family.

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“Back when we were together on The Living Room, we never took it for granted how lucky we were to have each other and I know we always will.”

Dr Chris reunited with his The Living Room co-hosts amid rumours he’s considering a return to 10. (Credit: Instagram)

Why did Dr Chris leave Network 10 for Channel Seven?

The Living Room catch-up came after Chris was seen leaving a TV WEEK Logie Awards afterparty with newly minted Gold Logie winner Sam Pang.

Sam works across both Seven and Ten, and the sighting had insiders wondering if Chris was “scoping out the lay of the land” at his former stomping grounds.

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Chris left Ten to join Seven in 2023, initially signing a two-year contract. But sources say “it’s no secret” within industry circles that Chris’ output for Seven has been “a little lackluster”.

Dr Chris left the Logies afterparty with Sam Pang, who works across both Seven and Ten. (Credit: Media Mode)

His main hosting gig, Dancing with the Stars, was put on pause for 2026, while Seven reportedly considering the freshening up the hosting line-up.

For a time, it was said they were eager to land Robert Irwin, however those discussions fell through when Robert announced he would be hosting Ten’s reboot of Australia Ninja Warrior.

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Meanwhile, Chris other projects for Seven – Dream Home and My Reno Rules – failed to pull in consistent ratings.

His remaining Seven show, Once in a Lifetime, is still yet to have a premiere date locked in – despite being filmed in mid-late 2024!

“Chris definitely had greater success at Ten … Bondi Vet, The Living Room, I’m A Celebrity. Maybe he’s realised just how good he had it there,” tells a source.

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“Maybe he is better off being a big fish in a small pond back at Ten?”

Dr Chris enjoyed hit after hit on Network 10, but has not yet found the same success on Seven. (Credit: Supplied)

Amid speculation surrounding his career, Chris recently clarified reports that he was looking to transition into a radio career.

Kyle Sandilands claimed that the TV vet would be replacing him on KIIS FM, but Chris later explained: “It’s not true.”

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“Chris loves the thrill and excitement of TV. He wants to stay on the box for as long as he can,” our source adds.

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