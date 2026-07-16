Kyle Sandilands to expose $100M ARN court battle in explosive new documentary

Kyle Sandilands is preparing to tell his side of one of the most dramatic chapters of his career with a documentary, and those close to the project say nothing will be off limits.

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The radio king has quietly spent the past three months filming an ambitious six-part series that promises to take fans behind the scenes of his shock KIIS FM exit, his legal battles and the launch of his new podcast empire.

But it’s the deeply personal moments that insiders say will have everyone talking.

Kyle Sandilands is ready to share some explosive updates in his new documentary series. (Credit: Getty)

According to sources, the series will reveal more about where Kyle’s friendship with longtime co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson stands today than audiences have heard since the duo’s blockbuster split from breakfast radio.

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“People think they know the story, but so much hasn’t been said publicly,” an insider tells New Idea. “This is Kyle’s chance to show everything that was happening behind closed doors.”

Viewers can also expect an inside look at Kyle’s headline-making feud with Karl Stefanovic, after the former Today host publicly criticised the shock rise of appointment podcasting.

“Kyle has never been one to shy away from a fight,” says the source. “The documentary doesn’t ignore the criticism. It embraces it.”

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It’s believed that he will also address his relationship with his former co-host, Jackie O Henderson. (Credit: Facebook)

No holding back

Rather than simply filming a podcast in a studio, New Idea has been told that Kyle has documented meetings with lawyers, court appearances, strategy sessions and intimate moments with his family, creating what insiders describe as Australia’s most ambitious podcast launch to date.

There is a great deal of interest in Kyle’s life after he agreed to the $12 million settlement with the ARN in June.

The six-part series is expected to premiere exclusively on Kyle’s new subscription platform ahead of his return to daily broadcasting, giving fans unprecedented access before the microphones are switched back on.

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“It’s much bigger than a podcast,” says an industry insider. “It’s a documentary, a behind-the-scenes pass and a premium fan experience all rolled into one.”

Karl’s vodcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show has proven to be a success. Will Kyle’s documentary series also be the same? (Credit: The Karl Stefanovic Show)

The move is already sending shockwaves through the Australian media industry, with rivals scrambling to work out how to compete in a landscape where audiences increasingly want more than just audio.

Some believe the project could also raise the bar for fellow broadcasters entering the podcast space, including Karl Stefanovic, whose own interview series has generated headlines since leaving traditional television.

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Whether people side with Kyle or not, one thing appears certain: the outspoken broadcaster is determined to control the narrative on his own terms.

And if the insiders are right, the biggest revelations may still be to come.

Only time will tell whether fans are willing to pay for content they were able to have free access to for more than 20 years.

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