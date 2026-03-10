Buried the hatchet? Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O “want to do radio again”

Following their infamous fallout, sources have claimed that Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson are “talking and want to do radio again”.

The news follows after Jackie broke cover since their on-air bust-up on February 20.

A source close to the pair told The Daily Telegraph that they were back in contact, despite having provided formal notice and citing that she could no longer work with him.

“The ball will be in ARN’s court as to how this goes forward,” the source told the publication.

The development came after Jackie O broke her silence and set the record straight about her sudden exit.

“Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation and misinformation about my departure on the show,” she said in a statement issued on March 6.

“I want to make one important point very clear: I did not quit or resign.”

Their show was a ratings juggernaut before it was pulled from the airwaves. (Credit: Instagram)

She continued to say that she was “deeply saddened” by the last few weeks and the “possibility of the show ending”.

“This has come as a shock to me, as it has to everyone else,” she continued, and added that she could not comment further and would do so “through the appropriate legal avenues”.

The new development also follows sources alleging that Kyle is preparing to sue his employer, ARN, if his $100 million contract is terminated. The ARN owns the KIIS FM network.

One source alleged to the Sydney Morning Herald that he “will not take this lying down”.

A source “familiar with the situation” also alleged that he was deemed to have breached his contract, due to the “consequences” of his words.

“The issue is actually the consequence of those words – because Jackie can’t work with him, they can’t deliver the Kyle & Jackie O show, which means their contracts can’t be executed,” they alleged.

One ARN insider claimed that he had solid grounds to sue.

“The agreement with ARN acknowledges the type of performer Kyle is: that he’s robust and a maverick-type character, and that’s something ARN has traded on for many years and gotten a lot of success out of,” they claimed.

“Kyle’s lawyers are also relying on the agreement he has with ARN that makes numerous mentions of his broadcasting style – and it also makes it very clear that anything that goes to air is ARN’s responsibility because they’ve got two full-time censors [operating on] a 30-second delay, so they’re OK-ing every piece of content that goes to air.”

Kyle and Jackie O have been friends and worked together for more than 20 years. (Credit: Getty)

What did Kyle say to Jackie O?

Their show came crashing down after Kyle accused Jackie of being “off with the fairies” after she wanted to look at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s astrology chart during a segment.

After sharing her offence with his comment, he said it interfered with her ability to do her job, and claimed that others also expressed their concerns.

Following a prolonged absence, the ARN pulled their show “effective immediately” from the airwaves on March 3.

Kyle is currently serving a 14-day suspension and has to “remedy his breach”, or he would “cease to present” the show.