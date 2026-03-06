Is Karl Stefanovic replacing Kyle on the Kyle and Jackie O show? 

Could the Kyle and Jackie O show soon become the Karl and Jackie O show?

That’s just one of many questions people are asking in the wake of Jackie O Henderson’s dramatic split from her long-running radio co-host, Kyle Sandilands, this week.

On Tuesday, ARN, the network that owns KIISFM’s Kyle and Jackie O show, announced Jackie O wouldn’t be returning to the show, as she can no longer work with Kyle after their recent on-air fight.

“ARN has also provided written notice to Mr Kyle Sandilands and Quasar Media Services Pty Ltd stating that it considers that Mr Sandilands’ behaviour during the show on 20 February 2026 is an act of serious misconduct which is in breach of ARN’s services agreement,” the statement read.

The network also announced that Kyle had been placed on suspension and given 14 days to remedy his “serious misconduct”, or he won’t be returning to the air.

In the same statement, ARN revealed they had offered Jackie O “the possibility of an alternative show on the ARN Network”.

Karl recently interviewed Kyle on his podcast. (Credit: Instagram).

One of the possible outcomes from this split could see Jackie O returning to the breakfast slot with a new co-host.

Of course, speculation has been rife about who the 51-year-old might team up with in her post-Kyle life.

One obvious suggestion is the Today show’s Karl Stefanovic, who has recently made the leap into audio, starting his own podcast, which is aptly named The Karl Stefanovic Show.

In January, the 51-year-old veteran TV host announced that he was starting his self-titled podcast, where he would be “free” to talk to anyone he wants to.

“So I have some pretty exciting news,” he said on Instagram at the time.“I have this curious beast that lives inside my head, and I’m about to unleash that beast.”

“I am free and independent to talk to the people that I’m curious about; people that have done amazing things, people who have stories to tell,” he continued. “It’s unscripted, unfiltered, uncensored. I’m going to unleash the beast. Are you ready to walk on the wild side?”

The new show isn’t backed by his employer, Channel 9 and is instead a completely independent venture. So far, Karl has interviewed some of the most divisive people in the country, including Pauline Hanson, Barnaby Joyce and Kyle Sandilands.

Kyle and Jackie O have worked together for over two decades. (Credit: Instagram).

Karl striking out on his own has, of course, led to speculation that he might be gearing up to leave the Today show after 21 years on the show.

In fact, an insider told New Idea in February that Karl might be considering a move to London.

“They’ve been umming and ahhing about it for a while,” the source said. “Karl and Jas feel there’s no time like the present. Karl is super keen to have a crack at some projects overseas, but the move wouldn’t be forever.”

The insider also revealed that Karl had turned to British broadcaster Piers Morgan for advice on moving to London.

“They’re both outspoken, and now both have a podcast … a collaboration of some sort could be in the works,” claimed the insider.

The news followed rumours that Channel 7 star David Woiwood may be first in line to replace Kyle on Today.

“I hear [Nine] executives have their sights set on David,” the source said.

“He isn’t just a seasoned journalist – he’s proven to be a hit with viewers ever since he joined Weekend Sunrise.”

David took over for Matt Doran on Weekend Sunrise at the end of 2024.

