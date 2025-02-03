Kyle Sandilands has announced he will need emergency surgery within the next month.

On Monday morning, the shock-jock revealed on The Kyle & Jackie O Show that he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, and was told about his condition on Friday.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in a brain artery, and if it leaks or bursts, it can be life-threatening. It is caused by a weak spot in the artery wall.

According to Health Direct, two in 100 people have a brain aneurysm and many do not realise they have one. It said there are usually no symptoms, but sometimes include headaches and vision changes if it becomes very large.

Kyle told Jackie about the diagnosis before the show on Monday morning. (Credit: Getty)

“I was told by my medical team, which sounds like I’m already very sick, to have a medical team, that I have a brain aneurysm and it requires immediate attention, brain surgery,” Kyle said on-air on February 3.

“If you just tuned in to us after all these years, lap it up. And if you’re in Melbourne, you’re coming to the party too late. You may get your wish. I may be dead.”

The Australian Idol judge said it was a puncture that needed to be treated.

“It’s like, imagine your blood vessel is the garden hose, and the garden hose is weak and it blisters out like a big bubble, you know, like a puncture in it, like a bike tyre with a big bubble that bubbles the aneurysm, so it’s not blocked,” he said.

“It’s like, it’s expanded and if it bursts, it’s either a vegetable in the wheelchair or dead.”

Get better soon Kyle! (Credit: Getty)

Throughout the show, listeners called to give Kyle well-wishes, and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson told him to be positive.

His co-host explained it was why he did not attend her 50th birthday celebrations at the end of January, and he texted her about the diagnosis.

Along with being absent on Friday, he was also off the air last Tuesday.

As he explained the situation, Kyle also encouraged others to get a brain scan if they experienced any headaches or reoccurring issues.