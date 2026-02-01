EXCLUSIVE: Karl Stefanovic’s shock move to London REVEALED!

For months, there’s been chatter that Karl Stefanovic could be ready to stretch his wings beyond Today and seek out new career opportunities.

And last week Karl seemingly confirmed he’s eager to focus on his solo media career – by launching his own eponymous podcast.

The first episode, which featured politician Pauline Hanson, was hailed a success with listeners and fans praising Karl for his laid-back and honest interviewing.

Now, New Idea hears Karl, 51, could be set to rock the boat even more, with plans to relocate to London!

The move, which our source stresses would be temporary, makes “sense” for Karl, his wife Jasmine, 42, and their daughter Harper, five.

His eldest daughter Willow, 20, lives in the UK capital, and their dream family home in Sydney is not yet ready to live in, as it’s still being built.

“They’ve been umming and ahhing about it for a while,” tells the source. “Karl and Jas feel there’s no time like the present. Karl is super keen to have a crack at some projects overseas, but the move wouldn’t be forever.”

Meanwhile, Karl is said to be chatting with his good mate, British broadcaster Piers Morgan, to suss out the London lifestyle.

“They’re both outspoken and now both have a podcast … a collaboration of some sort could be in the works,” claims the insider.

The news follows one TV insider telling New Idea that Channel Nine has been Channel Seven star David Woiwood, to potentially replace Karl on the Today Show.

“I hear [Nine] executives have their sights set on David,” the source said.

“He isn’t just a seasoned journalist – he’s proven to be a hit with viewers ever since he joined Weekend Sunrise.”

David took over for Matt Doran on Weekend Sunrise at the end of 2024. At the time, Matt said he wanted to focus on his family and other opportunities.