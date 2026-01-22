  •  
Karl Stefanovic reveals why he quit drinking alcohol and makes Botox admission

"I got so much clarity of thought."
Karl Stefanovic has opened up about his relationship with alcohol and his decision to stop drinking for six months.

The Today show host made the revelation with news.com.au, in the lead-up to the launch of his The Karl Stefanovic Show podcast.

“I had six months off drinking last year because I thought, you know what? There’s so much going on in my life right now that I wanted to get, you know, a bit of free air,” he explained.

Once he did it, he noticed the difference it made.

“As the weeks went on, I got so much clarity of thought,” he continued. “And it gave me, you know, a real self-empowerment that I didn’t need it.”

During the interview, he mentioned that he hasn’t taken up sobriety, but it made him reevaluate his drinking habits.

karl stefanovic
Karl Stefanovic has shared more about his changing relationship with alcohol. (Credit: Getty)

“I’m a quintessential Aussie guy. I love going to the pub occasionally,” he said.

“Come on Friday afternoon, I was like, let’s go to lunch,” he continued.

“This is part of my self-discovery,” he said. “I want to connect more with people, and I think alcohol can take you away from that.”

His experiences with Botox

The Channel Nine host, who has been in morning television for almost 21 years, also revealed that he once tried Botox in the same interview.

It was his wife, Jasmine, who said he needed it for his frown lines.

While he was reluctant, he gave it a go.

“But, you know, maybe because you get a bit of an ego on TV, I went, and it was supposed to be like, one or two things, right?” he said.

It then ended up being 17 injections.

karl jasmine stefanovic paris
Karl married his wife Jasmine in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
“And the next day, I wake up and my forehead is like, like, this, yeah, like, bang,” Karl recalled.

“And (Channel Nine executive) Michael Healy rings me, and he goes, ‘Mate, what have you done to your f**king face.”

Karl admitted that he wouldn’t be having any more tweakments after the mishap.

