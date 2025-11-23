EXCLUSIVE: Karl Stefanovic’s desperate plea to Channel Nine

NEED TO KNOW TV star is going on hiatus at the end of the year, being replaced by Sam Armytage

The break reportedly follows months of constant behind-the-scenes drama at Channel Nine and high-profile sackings

Karl is reportedly looking at new opportunities with other networks

From the outside looking in, Channel Nine appears to be in crisis. From longtime TV presenter Livinia Nixon to Weekend Today’s Clint Stanaway and news reporter Amber Sherlock, some of the network’s biggest names have either been punted or walked away from their high-profile positions in recent weeks.

Now, New Idea can reveal that the constant behind-the-scenes drama and network politics have left a sour taste in Karl Stefanovic’s mouth, especially. The Today host is counting down the days until his Christmas break so he can escape it all!

“It’s been a pretty intense few months for Karl,” says an insider. “He’s had enough of the nonsense happening behind the scenes, and he’s well and truly ready for time off.”

This comes just weeks after rumours surfaced of plans for Samantha Armytage to replace Karl’s co-host and mate, Sarah Abo.

Karl is ready for family time with Harper and Jasmine. (Credit: Media Mode)

Karl, 51, has publicly confirmed he doesn’t support such an idea, telling Stellar, “I genuinely have no interest in working with anyone else.”

It’s since been confirmed that Sam will only be taking over the Today reins during the Christmas period, like she did last year. She’ll be joined by Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli.

Karl going on hiatus at this time of year isn’t out of the ordinary. He usually takes leave in the festive season to unwind and be with his wife, Jasmine, their daughter Harper, and his three older kids.

But this time it’s different, claims the source. “He is exhausted and fed up with the shenanigans.

“It’s bad enough that Today has been walloped by Sunrise for another year in the ratings, but all the recent axings and musical chairs have taken a toll.

Karl was a no-show at colleague Clint Stanaway’s leaving party. (Credit: Social Media)

“You know Karl’s had a gutful of it when he’s no longer the larrikin jokester in the halls of the Nine building,” the insider continues.

Karl’s apparent frustrations were made even clearer when he was seemingly absent from Clint’s recent leaving do.

“Everyone knows Karl loves a party, so the fact he didn’t attend speaks volumes,” the source adds.

Today, viewers don’t need to worry as Karl has every intention of returning in 2026; however, he could be keeping his options open, eyeing up potential opportunities away from Today.

Karl joined other network stars on Hard Quiz after missing a Today farewell. (Credit: ABC)

“That might mean more 60 Minutes stories, a one-off special or even a switch to a different network,” says the source.

“After thoroughly enjoying filming a Hard Quiz special at the ABC, Karl might be ready to try something new.

“One thing that could keep him at Nine is having Jas join him at Today as a roving reporter. She would love a TV gig.”

