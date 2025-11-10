Karl Stefanovic shares heartwarming tribute to Sarah Abo amid her new Nine deal

Karl Stefanovic has shared some sweet words for his Today Show co-star, Sarah Abo.

The TV presenter, 51, proved he is Sarah’s number one supporter after rumours that she would be replaced by Samantha Armytage on Today.

The rumours were shut down when TV Blackbox reported that Sarah had signed a new deal with Channel Nine to remain alongside Karl on the show.

And her presence will certainly be welcomed by Karl, who shared a heartwarming tribute to Sarah on her 40th birthday on Saturday, November 8.

Karl Stefanovic has shared a sweet tribute to his Today Show co-star, Sarah Abo. (Credit: Instagram)

He posted a photograph of Sarah alongside his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, and his daughter Harper, five, as he gushed over his co-star.

“She’ll hate this. But who cares. I’m humbled and grateful to have strong women in my life. Women who make my life. Women like @sarahabo,” he penned.

“What a privilege to know you. Your strength through adversity. Your grace and your laugh are glorious. You show up sister. Every day.

“Happy birthday 40th Sares. You rock like Madonna doing karaoke in Chinatown.”

Sarah was overwhelmed by his kind words as she took to the comments section to reply to Karl’s emotional message.

“Karlos!! you gorgeous man!! Thank you. You know me too well!” she gushed.

“You are just such a joy, such a beautiful friend. So lucky I get to laugh with you every day, the best time. Hit it Madonna.”

He posted a photograph of Sarah with his wife Jasmine and daughter Harper.

Her birthday comes just days after it was claimed that Sarah has signed a new deal with Channel Nine.

It is understood that Sarah “has agreed to a new deal” to secure her future hosting the morning show alongside Karl.

There has been much chatter about her future with the broadcaster, with Sunday Confidential claiming she had enlisted celebrity accountant Anthony Bell to handle her contract negotiations.

At the end of October, a “well-placed media source” told Mediaweek that Karl and Sarah had planned to negotiate their contracts together, calling him “fiercely” protective of her.

Fans had grown concerned that Sarah might be replaced by Farmer Wants A Wife star Samantha after she jumped from Channel Seven to Nine.

She then returned to the Today Show as part of its summer line-up, raising eyebrows among fans.