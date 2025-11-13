Karl Stefanovic makes major move to the ABC

Karl Stefanovic is joining the ABC for a Christmas special in an exciting move.

The TV star, 51, is a Channel Nine fan favourite and fronts the Today Show alongside Sarah Abo, though she was recently hit by replacement rumours.

But Karl will be heading over to another network over the festive period to take part in ABC’s program, Hard Quiz: Battle of the Networks.

The show is returning to pit TV royalty against one another in an ultimate battle for the Big Brass Mug.

Once again hosted by Tom Gleeson, Karl will be competing against the likes of Larry Emdur, Angela Bishop and Leigh Sales.

Karl Stefanovic is making a move to the ABC over the Christmas period. (Credit: Getty)

The one-off turbo-charged quiz will air on ABC TV and ABC iview on Wednesday, 17 December, at 8pm.

His latest move comes after he threw his support behind his Today Show co-star Sarah after rumours she could be axed.

There were rumours swirling that Sarah might be replaced by Samantha Armytage on Today, but they have since been firmly put to bed.

According to TV Blackbox, Sarah has signed a new deal with Channel Nine to remain on the show, with Karl being “fiercely” protective of her.

And he proved he is still her number one supporter by sharing a heartwarming tribute to Sarah on her 40th birthday on Saturday, November 8.

He posted a photograph of Sarah alongside his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough, and his daughter Harper, five, as he praised his colleague.

“She’ll hate this. But who cares. I’m humbled and grateful to have strong women in my life. Women who make my life. Women like @sarahabo,” he gushed.

Karl hosts the Today Show alongside Sarah Abo. (Credit: Instagram)

“What a privilege to know you. Your strength through adversity. Your grace and your laugh are glorious. You show up sister. Every day.

“Happy birthday 40th Sares. You rock like Madonna doing karaoke in Chinatown.”

Sarah sweetly replied: “Karlos!! you gorgeous man!! Thank you. You know me too well!

“You are just such a joy, such a beautiful friend. So lucky I get to laugh with you every day, the best time. Hit it Madonna.”