EXCLUSIVE: Inside Karl Stefanovic’s secret retirement plans

When Today recently broadcast live from Mt Isa, in north-west Queensland, Karl Stefanovic seemed especially happy to be in the Sunshine State!

“You could hardly wipe the smile off Karlos’ face,” an insider tells New Idea. “He grabs any chance he can to present the show from his home state!”

Now, New Idea can exclusively reveal the real reason why the popular host seemed so delighted to be in Queensland. He’s told friends that his ultimate dream is to move north eventually – permanently,” our source says. “Karl turned 51 earlier this month, and he’s getting to the stage in life where he is considering his future.

“And the fact is, he also doesn’t want to be working as hard as he currently is for too much longer.”

While Channel Nine’s golden guy has no plans on retiring – yet – our source explains that he and wife Jasmine are considering what life looks like, going forward, for their family. Their daughter Harper, five, starts school next year. As both Karl and Jasmine grew up in Queensland, they would love their little girl to “have the same wonderful childhood in the sun and on the beach” that they did, our source says.

With Karl’s three children with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn, all grown up, he can focus on what’s best for Jasmine, 41, and Harper.

Of course, there are logistics to consider. Karl just signed a new golden handcuffs contract with Nine, estimated to be worth close to $3 million a year.

“That means he can’t just walk away from Today – and nor does he want to,” our source says. “But he’s beginning to think that some kind of flexibility in his role would be the ideal scenario. Nine is desperate to keep him, so he definitely has some bargaining chips.”

What that flexibility looks like would need to be hammered out. But our source says Karl is mulling over options that could include splitting his week between Sydney, where Today’s studio is located, and Brisbane, or spending more time reporting live from locations around Queensland.

“Karl has always excelled on the ground. Having their star presenter out in the field with the heartland viewers may even prove to be a ratings hit for Nine,” our source says.

Karl and Jasmine are currently mired in a lengthy and costly renovation of their Sydney home. They also own a holiday home in Noosa.

“Karl’s thinking about simplifying things. That could look like selling both properties and buying acreage outside Brisbane. He can still work and commute, and Harper could have the pony she’s desperate for. Nothing is off the table,” adds the source.