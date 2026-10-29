I’ve travelled to Fiji six times: This is the one resort I’d ACTUALLY go back to

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I’m lucky enough to have visited Fiji many times over the years. I love the people, the weather and, most of all, the chance to indulge in the resort life!

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So, when the opportunity came up to stay at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa for the very first time, I was already one foot out the door.

Just a 45-minute drive from Nadi International Airport, this gem is perfectly placed on the Coral Coast and is the kind of place that made me want to check in and forget about checking out.

I was in tropical bliss. (Credit: InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa)

A room with a view (and seemingly endless drinks)

Whether you’re travelling with the family or chasing a little luxury, there’s an option to suit every preference and budget.

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The main resort puts you close to the beach and restaurants, while the exclusive Club Suites offer a more secluded escape, perched on a hilltop overlooking stunning Natadola Bay.

Think spacious one or two-bedroom suites, with some boasting outdoor baths or private plunge pools. Absolute bliss! And it was just my luck; that’s exactly where I stayed.

Entering the suite felt like I’d entered the pearly gates of heaven, but that wasn’t the end of the perks – to my utter delight.

The suite came with a private check-in, complimentary breakfasts, all-day non-alcoholic drinks, afternoon high tea, sunset cocktails and canapés, PLUS exclusive access to the hilltop Club Lounge infinity pool.

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The Club Suites come with more than just a view! (Credit: InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa)

Swing or spa? I say both!

As the name suggests, there’s golf on offer, too – and what a setting! With the Pacific Ocean in view on 15 of its 18 holes, the resort’s golf course makes for a pretty spectacular round.

Even if your swing leaves a little to be desired, the scenery should more than make up for it.

But if you’re not a golfer? I hear you!

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Instead, you can head to Spa InterContinental, and you’ll leave feeling more pampered than ever.

I indulged in a 60-minute Vaka Viti massage. Inspired by ancient South Pacific healing traditions, coupled with steamed herbs, rosemary, lemon basil, Thai basil, Mexican mint, uci leaves, and turmeric, to melt away muscle tension.

This treatment was not only deeply nourishing for my skin but sent me into peak relaxation. Hands down, one of the best massages I’ve ever had.

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My advice? Arrive early to enjoy the Wai Zone hydrotherapy experience before your treatment. It showcases water in three forms: gas in the steam room, liquid in the hydrotherapy pool and rainforest showers, and solid in the ice room.

While access to the Wai Zone is complimentary with any spa treatment, booking is still essential and subject to availability. You can thank me later!

Indulging in the finer things in life is a must here. (Credit: InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa)

My final verdict on the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa

Whether you’re travelling as a couple, with the kids or flying solo like me, Fiji has always been a popular choice for a holiday for good reason.

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But after my first (of many) stay at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, I can confidently say that it has earned itself a spot on my return list. From the warm hospitality and incredible spa amenities to the indulgent cocktail menu and jay-dropping views, there’s little I can fault.

So, if you’re ever in need of a resort buddy, you know where to find me. Now, who’s booking the flights?