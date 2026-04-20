The simple travel routine Fiji Airways crew swear by when flying

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There’s travelling, and then there’s travelling well. So, when your advice comes straight from the people who spend more time in the air than on the ground, you know it’s worth listening to!

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From a Fiji Airways pilot with plenty of stories, to the scoop on how to survive long-haul flights according to two cabin crew insiders, we’ve got you covered for your next international extravaganza.

Fiji Airways crew: Nanise (left), Captain Etika Tuisue (middle), Andreantha (right). (Credit: Supplied)

These are the smart, simple tips that will change the way you fly forever. Whether you’re a nervous flyer, a serial over-packer, or just looking to make your next trip feel a little more seamless, consider this your carry-on guide to smarter, savvier travel!

For Fiji Airways Captain Etika Tuisue, flying smart is all about keeping things simple.

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“Efficiency isn’t just for the cockpit – it carries into everyday life,” he tells New Idea.

His secret? A no-fuss packing routine he sticks to every time, with essentials like slides, a cosy hoodie, toiletries, a book and an iPad always in his carry-on.

“I know exactly what I’ve packed and where everything is,” he says.

In fact, when his schedule ramps up, he doesn’t even bother fully unpacking between trips. Unworn clothes stay put, laundry gets done on the go, and his bag is reset the moment he’s home.

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It’s a low-effort system that saves serious time and energy when you’re constantly on the move.

Back on the ground, the captain unwinds with daily walks alongside his six dogs; a simple ritual that helps him reset after long-haul flights.

“The cockpit can be intense,” he says, “but switching off doesn’t have to be. Keep it consistent, keep it simple, and you’ll feel the difference every trip.”

Survive long-haul flights like the pros. (Credit: Canva)

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The six non-negotiables Fiji Airways cabin crew swear by

1. Hydration

“Hydration isn’t optional in aviation, it’s survival. Cabin air is extremely dry, and dehydration sneaks up on you. I hydrate before a flight, during the flight, and even after I land. It impacts your skin, your energy, your focus, and even your mood. If you want to perform well at 35,000 feet, water is your best friend.” – Andreantha

2. Shower

“A shower after a flight is a must. It’s not just hygiene, it’s a reset ritual. You wash off the recycled air, the cabin pressure, the long hours. But more importantly, you wash off the day. It signals to your body and mind that work is done.” – Adreantha

Don’t underestimate the power of a good shower post-travel. (Credit: Canva)

3. Compression socks

“Compression socks are a non-negotiable. Long hours on your feet, altitude changes, circulation strain, your legs feel it. Compression supports blood flow and reduces swelling. You might not see them under the uniform, but trust me, every seasoned crew member owns multiple pairs.” – Nanise

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4. Skincare routine

“The cabin environment is harsh, dry air, recycled air, long hours. A solid skincare routine and hygiene ritual isn’t luxury, it’s maintenance. When you feel clean and refreshed, your confidence shifts. And confidence changes how you show up.” – Nanise

A quality skincare routine can help you reset. (Credit: Canva)

5. Emotional reset

“Whether it’s journaling, a beach walk, prayer, a gym session, or talking things out, every cabin crew member needs an emotional reset practice. We carry a lot of emotional energy from passengers. You can’t pour from an empty cup.” – Andreantha

6. Sufficient sleep

“Fatigue is real in aviation and dangerous. Protecting sleep isn’t laziness; it’s professionalism. That means blackout curtains, limiting caffeine at the right times, saying no to social plans when needed.” – Nanise



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