It’s time to break up with your mattress – and say hello to good sleep

The power of a good night’s rest often goes unappreciated, and so too does the type of mattress we choose. It’s common knowledge that a proper sleep cycle can benefit our health in more ways than one.
From increasing our energy and reducing inflammation, to even improving our emotional and mental wellbeing, sleep has an influence on nearly everything we do and feel.
Recent research shows that sleeping on the correct type of surface can improve your sleep.
From reducing chronic back pain to increasing breathability, finding the right mattress can do wonders for your health and wellbeing, almost like a soulmate!
It’s not you, it’s your bed
Have you been struggling with sleep recently? Or maybe you’ve been feeling stiff joints, or your back pain has worsened.
According to research from the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine, a poor-quality mattress might worsen your back pain over time.
Like a bad ex, an old or poor-quality mattress won’t support you the way it used to, or maybe it never did.
And if your old mattress has absorbed allergens, dust mites, and moisture, then the quality of your sleep will drop.
Looking for ‘The One’
It’s time to shop around. Be patient, expect some trial and error, and be sure to try before you buy, as not all mattresses are suitable for everyone.
A good mattress can last you up to a decade, so don’t see a high-cost product as a financial burden but rather an investment.
And remember, when it comes to perfect pairings, it’s all about your preferred sleeping position.
Back sleepers
Koala Mattress
from $890 at Koala
A firmer foam or hybrid mattress is ideal for keeping your spine aligned.
Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King. | Materials: Recycled polyester, carbon-zero TENCEL™ Lyocell, polyester, CertiPUR-US® certified foam.
Side sleepers
Luxopedic Pocket Spring Mattress Soft to Medium in White
from $259.95 (on sale) at Myer
A softer mattress can cushion your body and relieve pressure that builds on your shoulders and hips.
Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King.
Stomach sleepers
Origin Hybrid Mattress
from $559 at Origin Mattress
A firm hybrid or foam mattress works best for this position. Although, it’s recommended you don’t sleep in this position since it stresses your spine – causing back and neck pain.
Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King. | Materials: Premium Australian wool, 100% Natural Breeze Tencel™, Bamboo-Infused Memory Foam HEXAGRID™, Motion Isolation High Density Foam, 7-Zone Antigravity Springs, D-2 Edge Support, cotton blend.
Combination sleepers
Sealy Advantage Antigua Medium Firm Mattress in White
from $1099 at Myer
Medium-firm mattresses could be the best option for you. Latex or hybrids could also respond well to movement. Avoid memory foam mattresses.
Sizes: Single, Long Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King. | Materials: Premium Fiber, Convoluted Quilt Foam.
Finally, a keeper!
If you’ve found ‘The One’, congratulations! With the right high-quality product, your sleep is set to improve.
From spinal alignment to joint relief, a good mattress can be an absolute game-changer for your health.
The best accessories to improve your sleep (even more)!
01
Performance® Pillow
from $159 at Bedgear
The world’s only pillows that are customised to fit YOUR body type, sleep position and temperature preferences for the perfect support.
If you’re struggling with overheating, stiffness in the neck or just generally uncomfortable, then these pillows can be a game-changer for you!
Among other fantastic features, they also include a patented airflow technology that increases ventilation throughout the pillow.
02
Magnesium supplements
from $34.99 at JSHealth
It’s no surprise that magnesium has become the talk of the town! A study found a link between poor sleep and low levels of magnesium in adults.
Magnesium levels were seen as significantly lower in people who reported getting less than the standard seven hours of sleep per night.
JSHealth’s selection of the Deep Sleep + Nightly Support tablets and Advanced Magnesium + Triple Form powder are fantastic options – but be sure to consult your doctor before taking any supplements.
03
White noise machine
$59.99 at Amazon
Although its small in nature, this pocket-sized noise machine is a big help when it comes to getting restful sleep.
It included 15 non-looping sounds, from white noise to rain, waves, and campfires – the options are perfect for everyone!
Equipped with a charging cable and a Type-C charging port, it’s perfect for wireless use. It’s also timer controlled to three settings: 30 minutes, 60 minutes, and continuous working.
Fill your bedroom with delightful aromatics from diffused essential oils. Creating a serene ambience can help you ease into sleep as it calms the body and invites a sense of relaxation.
Lavender essential oil is not only a heavenly scent but is also known to improve sleep quality, and reduce or alleviate anxiety, stress and headaches.
Better yet, try this Sleep Assist essential oil blend of lemon, lavender, bergamot and eucalyptus.
Why can’t I sleep at night?
Having difficulty sleeping can arise from a whole range of reasons and primarily depends on your current health situation.
Poor sleep can occur during times of stress and anxiety, or can be born from conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, asthma, chronic pain, and diabetes, among other things.
Book in a chat with your doctor to narrow down the possibilities and determine the best course of action catered to your needs.