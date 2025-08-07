It’s time to break up with your mattress – and say hello to good sleep

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

The power of a good night’s rest often goes unappreciated, and so too does the type of mattress we choose. It’s common knowledge that a proper sleep cycle can benefit our health in more ways than one.

From increasing our energy and reducing inflammation, to even improving our emotional and mental wellbeing, sleep has an influence on nearly everything we do and feel.

Recent research shows that sleeping on the correct type of surface can improve your sleep.

From reducing chronic back pain to increasing breathability, finding the right mattress can do wonders for your health and wellbeing, almost like a soulmate!

Finding the right mattress doesn’t have to be a chore. (Credit: Supplied)

It’s not you, it’s your bed

Have you been struggling with sleep recently? Or maybe you’ve been feeling stiff joints, or your back pain has worsened.

According to research from the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine, a poor-quality mattress might worsen your back pain over time.

Like a bad ex, an old or poor-quality mattress won’t support you the way it used to, or maybe it never did.

And if your old mattress has absorbed allergens, dust mites, and moisture, then the quality of your sleep will drop.

A good night’s sleep is closer than you think! (Credit: Supplied)

Looking for ‘The One’

It’s time to shop around. Be patient, expect some trial and error, and be sure to try before you buy, as not all mattresses are suitable for everyone.

A good mattress can last you up to a decade, so don’t see a high-cost product as a financial burden but rather an investment.

And remember, when it comes to perfect pairings, it’s all about your preferred sleeping position.

Back sleepers

Koala Mattress from $890 at Koala A firmer foam or hybrid mattress is ideal for keeping your spine aligned. Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King. | Materials: Recycled polyester, carbon-zero TENCEL™ Lyocell, polyester, CertiPUR-US® certified foam.

Side sleepers

Luxopedic Pocket Spring Mattress Soft to Medium in White from $259.95 (on sale) at Myer A softer mattress can cushion your body and relieve pressure that builds on your shoulders and hips. Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King.

Stomach sleepers

Origin Hybrid Mattress from $559 at Origin Mattress A firm hybrid or foam mattress works best for this position. Although, it’s recommended you don’t sleep in this position since it stresses your spine – causing back and neck pain. Sizes: Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King. | Materials: Premium Australian wool, 100% Natural Breeze Tencel™, Bamboo-Infused Memory Foam HEXAGRID™, Motion Isolation High Density Foam, 7-Zone Antigravity Springs, D-2 Edge Support, cotton blend.

Combination sleepers

Sealy Advantage Antigua Medium Firm Mattress in White from $1099 at Myer Medium-firm mattresses could be the best option for you. Latex or hybrids could also respond well to movement. Avoid memory foam mattresses. Sizes: Single, Long Single, King Single, Double, Queen, King. | Materials: Premium Fiber, Convoluted Quilt Foam.

Finally, a keeper!

If you’ve found ‘The One’, congratulations! With the right high-quality product, your sleep is set to improve.

From spinal alignment to joint relief, a good mattress can be an absolute game-changer for your health.

The best accessories to improve your sleep (even more)!

Why can’t I sleep at night?

Having difficulty sleeping can arise from a whole range of reasons and primarily depends on your current health situation.

Poor sleep can occur during times of stress and anxiety, or can be born from conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, asthma, chronic pain, and diabetes, among other things.

Book in a chat with your doctor to narrow down the possibilities and determine the best course of action catered to your needs.