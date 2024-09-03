Sleep is very important for productivity, reducing stress, keeping healthy, and improving your mood… that’s why it is so important to make sure you are not only prioritising your sleep but also doing all you can to make sure you get a GOOD night’s sleep. Night sweats or being known as a “hot sleeper” is a lot more common than you think, and though there a some things you can do to cool down at night such as running a fan or wearing breathable fabrics, the best place you can start is changing your sheets.
We have researched which materials have moisture-wicking properties, are breathable, and are overall best for keeping you cool while sleeping…
How to stay cool at night?
The first step to getting a comfortable sleep during the scorching Australian summers is finding a sheet set that is cooling and comfortable. However, there are other ways to keep cool at night. You can keep the air conditioner on overnight or keep a fan on in the bedroom, keep the blinds closed during the day to keep the heat out as much as possible, pick loose fabrics to sleep also keep electronics off in your bedroom as they also generate electronic heat.
The best sheets for hot sleepers to shop in Australia in 2024
01
Royal Comfort Balmain 1000TC Cotton Sheet Sheet Set in White
from $69.95 at Myer
The Royal Comfort Balmain sheet set is woven using a combination of bamboo and ultra-fine cotton which results in a silky-smooth 1000-thread count finish providing great breathability against your skin. Bamboo fibers are known to keep away moisture from skin therefore allowing you to keep dry and cool as you sleep. On an extra note, if you suffer from allergies or have sensitive skin, the sheet set is also a perfect choice as bamboo is anti-microbial and hypoallergenic.
Key features:
- Light, durable, and machine washable.
- Includes 1 x fitted sheet, 1 x flat sheet, and 2 x standard pillowcases.
- 1000tc providing and super smooth texture.
- Bamboo keeps moisture away and allows for breathability.
- Cotton increased durability.
02
Linen House Nimes Sheet Set In Sky
from $223.68 at Amazon
Linen sheets are a great option when it comes to bed sheets. They have a very unique texture and are very high quality but the material also is very breathable and possesses natural cooling properties, making linen sheets a great choice for hot sleepers! Linen is also known for its durability and elegance – no wonder it’s becoming increasingly popular in Australia. Linen sheets are also great if you sweat a lot at night as it has moisture absorption properties that will keep you dry on those gross humid nights.
Key features:
- Suitable all-year-round.
- More durable than cotton sheets.
- Softens further over time.
- Moisture absorption to keep you dry.
- Breathable and has natural cooling properties.
Available at:
- $223.68 from Amazon
- $349.99 from Linen House
- $321.99 from The Iconic
- $459.99 from Myer
03
Royal Comfort Luxury Striped Linen Blend Sheet Set in Beige
from $84.95 at Myer
If you don’t want to spend too much but are looking for linen sheets, we have found you the best option! Known for its temperature-regulating properties, linen is a fine choice when it comes to bedding. The stripe design adds a special addition to the sheet set and provides a unique aspect to your bedroom. It is also important to note that linen materials are also anti-static and anti-bacterial… it’s perfect for everyone!
Key features:
- Temperature-regulating qualities.
- Moisture-wicking.
- Anti-static and anti-bacterial.
- Trans-seasonal bedding solution.
04
Sheraton 1000 TC Cotton Rich Sheet Set – White
from $59.95 at Catch
Cotton is a classic option for sheets, but it is a favorite for a reason. Being a natural fibre, cotton is very gentle on the skin and therefore great if you have sensitive skin. Cotton is also known for its durability and is set to last through every season. Cotton sheets are also a great option for hot sleepers due to cotton’s ability to regulate heat, keeping you cool and comfortable even on the most brutal days in summer.
Key features:
- Easy care.
- Breathable.
- Regulates heat.
- More affordable than other materials.
05
Casa Decor 2000TC Bamboo Cooling Sheet Set in White
from $59.29 at Amazon
With the word “cooling” in the title, this 30 per cent bamboo and 70 per cent microfibre sheet set is perfect for those hot summer nights. The sheets have a 2000 thread count that provides revolutionary softness that will change the way you sleep! Bamboo is also known for its moisture-wicking and thermo-regulating properties making this the perfect set for all year round.
Key features:
- Temperature-regulating.
- Durable.
- Moisture-wicking.
- Highly-breathable.
- Silky feel and soft touch finish.
