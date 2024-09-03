Sleep is very important for productivity, reducing stress, keeping healthy, and improving your mood… that’s why it is so important to make sure you are not only prioritising your sleep but also doing all you can to make sure you get a GOOD night’s sleep. Night sweats or being known as a “hot sleeper” is a lot more common than you think, and though there a some things you can do to cool down at night such as running a fan or wearing breathable fabrics, the best place you can start is changing your sheets.

We have researched which materials have moisture-wicking properties, are breathable, and are overall best for keeping you cool while sleeping…

How to stay cool at night?

The first step to getting a comfortable sleep during the scorching Australian summers is finding a sheet set that is cooling and comfortable. However, there are other ways to keep cool at night. You can keep the air conditioner on overnight or keep a fan on in the bedroom, keep the blinds closed during the day to keep the heat out as much as possible, pick loose fabrics to sleep also keep electronics off in your bedroom as they also generate electronic heat.

2024’s TOP SHEETS FOR HOT SLEEPERS

Royal Comfort Balmain 1000TC Cotton Sheet Sheet Set in White, $69.95, here’s why Linen House Nimes Sheet Set In Sky, $223.68, here’s why Royal Comfort Luxury Striped Linen Blend Queen Sheet Set in Beige, $84.95, here’s why

