Do you often fall into the trap of stressing about your health excessively?

In today’s fast-paced and information-driven world, it’s always important to look at what’s impacting your mental health, including health anxiety.

Initially called illness anxiety, or hypochondria, health anxiety is a condition where people obsessively worry about having a severe medical condition – despite having mild symptoms or none at all.

This excessive concern about their health can cause anxiety, interfere with their ability to function in daily life and work, and lead to unnecessary and expensive medical tests and doctor visits.

Trust in medical advice and try not to overthink things. (Credit: Getty)

If health anxiety has got you in a spin, don’t worry! There are effective strategies to combat it and regain control of your wellbeing, according to Dr Ginni Mansberg.

Understand what’s behind your health anxiety

Health anxiety often arises from a combination of psychological, emotional and environmental factors. Some common root causes include:

Your own personal history

Your family history

Media and social media

Stress and anxiety

Certain personality traits (for example, perfectionism)

A vital part of overcoming healthy anxiety is learning to stress less. (Credit: Getty)

World Mental Health Day is on 22 October. (Credit: Getty)

Learn how you can stress less

Educate yourself. Instead of endlessly browsing the internet for health information, focus on reputable sources and consult healthcare professionals. Put your screens away. Take a break from watching TikTok reels, YouTube videos and reading news articles about medical conditions. Embrace mindful meditation. Mindfulness techniques can help calm an anxious mind and bring focus to the present moment. This can help reduce the fixation on health concerns. Set boundaries around reassurance seeking. Resist the urge to seek constant reassurance from doctors or loved ones. Trust the medical advice you receive and avoid repeatedly asking for confirmation. Challenge catastrophic thinking. When anxious thoughts arise, challenge them with evidence-based reasoning. Ask yourself if there’s real evidence supporting the worst-case scenario.

This medical advice is based on an expert opinion, please seek professional assistance for your specific needs.